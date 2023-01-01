Republican “Whistleblower” Charged For Acting As Foreign Agent







By Nikki Slusher

The head of a U.S. think tank who claims to have turned over credible evidence and accused the Biden family of corruption has been charged in Manhattan for acting as an unregistered agent for China. Gal Luft, co-director for the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security based in Maryland, has been accused of recruiting and paying a former high-ranking U.S. government official “on behalf of principals based in China” without having registered as a foreign agent. The U.S. and most countries require individuals lobbying and conducting business for foreign governments and entities to register as agents before operating as such.

The unnamed former high-ranking official was at the time an advisor to then-President Donald Trump. Allegedly the advisor was paid to publicly support certain policies that would affect China directly, per the 58 paged indictment detailing the eight counts against Luft. It also alleges that Luft allegedly violated U.S. sanctions against Iran by coordinating meetings amongst Iranian officials and a Chinese energy company for negotiating oil deals. He was involved with trafficking in arms by brokering illicit deals to sell weapons to Libya, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates without the required license to do so legally.

When interviewed by investigators, Luft made several false statements regarding his role in brokering the deals. “As alleged, the defendant engaged in multiple schemes to evade sanctions and laws intended to protect our national security,” Christie M. Curtis, the acting assistant director in charge of the FBI, said in the press release. “The FBI is determined to defend our nation by enforcing laws designed to promote transparency of foreign influence within the United States.”

Reports indicate that Luft is no longer in the U.S. and has fled. He holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Israel, going on the run after his arrest on February 17 in Cyprus while out on bail. The Justice Department’s press release says Luft is still a wanted fugitive. He faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted, however, such punishment is unlikely.

Luft self proclaimed himself as “patient zero of the Biden family investigation.” He claimed he shared his bribery allegations against the Biden family to the FBI and DOJ in a March 2019 meeting, which he alleges they covered it up. Why would then-President Trump’s own administration cover up for Joe Biden?

The math isn’t mathin’ here. This is the same whistleblower Republicans were hailing as credible but when he turned up “missing” they had no excuse for where he was and why he couldn’t testify to congress. GOP leaders admitted they hadn’t seen any of the evidence, nor did they know if it was true, after they went on national TV telling viewers how valuable Luft’s evidence was for the Hunter Biden laptop probe.

Well as you can see Luft was never missing because of the deep state. He has been on the run for months to avoid being prosecuted for his crimes. My, my, my if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions catching up to him.

