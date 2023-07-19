The Story Of… The InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

The Mark Hopkins Hotel opened its doors in December 1926 and became an instant success. The 19th-floor penthouse was turned into a glass-walled cocktail lounge known as The Top of The Mark. Despite initial doubts, it became an instant sensation, offering a breathtaking 360-degree view of the city. The Room of the Dons is one of two historic ballrooms at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins, boasting nine extraordinary murals depicting early California. These seven-foot-high panels were painted by renowned Western artists Maynard Dixon and Frank Van Sloun.

Gene Autry purchased the hotel from San Francisco financier Louis R. Lurie in September 1963 and subsequently sold it to InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in 1973. Many famous guests have stayed here, and the hotel appeared in a string of well-known movies and tv shows. If you are in San Francisco, don’t miss the chance to stay at the hotel or at least go to have a drink at The Top of The Mark!

KB: How was The Mark Hopkins Hotel founded? Tell me the history.

The Mark Hopkins Hotel holds a fascinating history that dates back to its origins as the “Hotel de Mark Hopkins”, a magnificent mansion built for railroad magnate Mark Hopkins in 1878. Tragically, the mansion never saw its intended occupant as Mr. Hopkins passed away before its completion. After the passing of Mark Hopkins, his widow, Mary Sherwood Hopkins, moved into the mansion and eventually remarried Edward Searles, who happened to be her interior decorator. When Mary Sherwood Hopkins passed away, Edward Searles, in a philanthropic gesture, donated the mansion to the San Francisco Art Institute. Sadly, it was destroyed in the fires that swept through San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It was George D. Smith, however, who founded the actual Mark Hopkins Hotel.

Built from the ground up on the site of the original mansion, this luxurious establishment came to life under Smith’s vision and dedication. Opening its doors in December of 1926, the Mark Hopkins Hotel quickly established itself as a pinnacle of sophistication and refinement. Its iconic presence atop Nob Hill has offered guests breathtaking views of San Francisco and a connection to the City’s rich heritage. With its timeless charm and storied past, the Mark Hopkins Hotel continues to be a cherished landmark, enchanting visitors with an extraordinary experience of history blended seamlessly with modern comfort.

KB: Who was Mark Hopkins?

Mark Hopkins was a mining engineer, originally from Henderson, New York, who ventured westward during the California Gold Rush era. Alongside Leland Stanford, Charles Crocker, and Collis P. Huntington, he played a pivotal role in the development of the Central Pacific Railroad and the construction of the First Transcontinental Railroad. As a successful businessman, Hopkins amassed considerable wealth through his involvement in the railroad industry.

KB: Tell me the history of The Top of The Mark.

In 1939, George D. Smith, owner of The Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco, transformed the 19th-floor penthouse into a glass-walled cocktail lounge known as the Top of The Mark. Despite initial doubts, it became an instant sensation, offering a breathtaking 360-degree view of the city. The lounge became popular among locals and visitors who flocked there to enjoy the panoramic views. During World War II, the Top of The Mark became a cherished destination for servicemen embarking on their journeys. The Squadron Bottle tradition started during this time, when officers would leave a bottle of bourbon with a signed label for their squadron, ensuring a complimentary shot for anyone from their group. The lounge’s northeast corner, known as “Weepers’ Corner”, became an emotional spot for farewells as ships departed from the Golden Gate.

When it came to naming the lounge, George D. Smith faced some difficulty. However, as the story goes, he sought the advice of his friend and San Francisco Chronicle columnist, Herb Caen. In response to Smith’s query about what to call the lounge at the top of The Mark, Caen simply said, “That’s it, call it ‘Top of the Mark’.” And so, the 19th-floor lounge received its memorable and evocative name.

KB: Tell me about The Room of The Dons.

The Room of the Dons is one of two historic ballrooms at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins, boasting nine extraordinary murals depicting early California. These seven-foot-high panels were painted by renowned Western artists Maynard Dixon and Frank Van Sloun, whose works are celebrated in museums and esteemed private collections across the nation. Commissioned and completed for the grand opening of The Mark Hopkins in 1926, these priceless works of art vividly portray the history of early California in a rich palette of colours, complemented by a background of gold leaf.

The murals depict various aspects of California history, including the arrival of Spanish conquistadors and missionaries, the diverse cultures of California’s neighbouring regions, the westward migration of American pioneers, and more. The artists, Van Sloun and Dixon, are recognized for their exceptional talent and contributions to the art world. These masterpieces continue to captivate visitors and locals alike at the Mark Hopkins.

KB: At one point Gene Autry owned the hotel?

Yes, Gene Autry purchased the hotel from San Francisco financier Louis R. Lurie in September 1963 and subsequently sold it to InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in 1973.

KB: Tell me about it California Landmark Status.

The Mark Hopkins has a special place in California’s history as it used to be home to the Mark Hopkins Institute of Art, San Francisco’s first cultural centre. Edward F. Searles (the interior decorator of the mansion who later married Mark Hopkins’ widow) generously donated the site to the University of California in 1893, where people could learn about fine arts, music, and literature. In 1961, it was designated California Historic Landmark #754 for its significant contribution to the arts. Interestingly, the original stone wall surrounding the hotel dates back to the Mark Hopkins mansion, which was built in 1878. At the corner of California Street and Mason Street, there is a plaque that reminds us of the profound influence of the institute on the cultural life of the city.

KB: Which famous guests have stayed at the hotel?

Famous guests at The Mark Hopkins include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Elizabeth Taylor, The Rolling Stones, Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, John Barrymore, Nikita Khrushchev, Charles de Gaulle, Prince Philip, Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, King Ibn Saud, Emperor Hailie Selassie, Michael Jackson, the Dalai Lama, and many more.

KB: In what movies and series did the hotel appear in?

Motion picture film of San Francisco, Pacific Ocean crossing, and China (1937)

Walk a Crooked Mile (1948)

Woman on the Run (1950)

D.O.A. (1950)

The Lineup (1958)

Bullitt (1968)

Daddy’s Gone A-Hunting (1969)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Towering Inferno (1974)

The Conversation (1974)

High Anxiety (1977)

Magnum, P.I. “Luther Gillis” (1980-1988)

Remington Steele “Steele Trying” (1982-1987)

Sudden Impact (1983)

Father’s Day (1997)

The Evidence “Pilot” (2006)

Need for Speed (2015)

KB: Why should people stay at The Mark Hopkins Hotel?

The Mark Hopkins is an iconic symbol of elegance and sophistication. With its rich history dating back to 1926, staying here allows guests to immerse themselves in the City’s heritage. Situated at the crest of Nob Hill and with its winged building design, the hotel offers breathtaking panoramic views of the ever-changing San Francisco skyline. Our convenient location near the crossing of three Cable Car lines means that the City’s top attractions are just a short walk or ride away.

Our luxurious accommodations feature carefully curated details for comfort and style, and whether you choose to dine at our Nob Hill Club restaurant, the Top of the Mark sky lounge, with its breathtaking views, signature cocktails, and delectable appetizers, or opt for our convenient in-room dining options, you can expect exceptional culinary experiences.

With an enduring legacy of genuine hospitality and service excellence, our commitment is to ensure that our guests enjoy a personalized and memorable stay, adding to their treasured memories of San Francisco.

Check out the hotel’s website: HERE

Find the hotel on Instagram: HERE

Find The Top of The Mark on Instagram: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt