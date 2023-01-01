MTG Shared Why Biden Should Be Re-elected During Speech







By Nikki Slusher

The right-wing Turning Point Action held its conference in Florida this weekend and it sure was a doozy. Drawing in the who’s who of fascists, one notable moment was during Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s speech where the far-right Georgia Republican unintentionally made President Joe Biden sound like he’s really good at his job.

While ole Marge did what she does best and ranted on to the audience of Republicans about the Democratic president, she ended up going off about how Biden is trying to make people’s lives better. Greene was quick to compare Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” from the mid-1960s. President Johnson’s plan created programs aimed to reduce poverty in America. It established Medicare, Medicaid, and food stamps, accompanying the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

“LBJ is very similar to Biden. They are both Democrat Socialists…LBJ’s big socialist programs…to address education, medical care, rural poverty, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, and welfare,” MTG said as she started to compare the two presidents. “And he still is working on it.” She claimed that Johnson’s plan, which was stemmed off of the initiatives President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted during his tenure in the 1930s and 1940s, was what Biden is using to model “Build Back Better” after.

Greene continued to dismissively attack Johnson. “His BIG socialist programs were the Great Society … big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare,” she told the audience. “Now LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better, and he still is working on it, the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete.” A president who wants to invest tax dollars back into the communities to enhance and improve the lives of the taxpayers? Sounds like my kind of president!

MTG may think that these are all reasons to impeach, but historically these programs have widespread public support and are broadly popular throughout American history. FDR won four presidential elections and LBJ had one of the largest modern day electoral wins due to these policies. Considering the vast majority of Americans support programs like Medicare and Medicaid, I find this as an interesting political strategy linking President Biden to them. In March the Kaiser-Family Foundation released a survey that showed 80% of Americans have a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” opinion of Medicaid, and 76% felt the same way towards Medicare per USA Today.

MTG further claimed that Biden is trying to “complete socialism” while falsely claiming “we are now $32 trillion in debt.” The debt under Biden increased midway by $3.7 trillion but increased by $7.8 trillion under one-term, twice-impeached Donald Trump. She also claimed inflation was up over 40%; however, it has gone down consecutively over the last few months with the U.S. have the lowest rate out of all the other G-7 major industrial nations.

Yes, Marge. President Biden is effortlessly working to make the lives of Americans easier because that’s what good presidents do. They’re not usually spending their days rage posting on their fake social media site or golfing or being indicted for a slew of civil and criminal offenses. I would say MTG needs to start reading the room, but that means she would have to know how to read.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt