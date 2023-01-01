MTG Displays Explicit Images Of Hunter Biden During Congressional Hearing — Then Emails Them!







By Nikki Slusher

Just when you think Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t get worse she comes out with another crackhead stunt that is completely repulsive. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia displayed private nude images of Hunter Biden engaging in sexual activities during Wednesday’s House Oversight hearing, and completely stunned onlookers with the stunt. Committee Democrats were quick to call out Greene’s inappropriate attention seeking behavior.

The hearing was focused on the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers who alleged that the Hunter Biden criminal probe gave the president’s son preferential treatment. Hunter Biden accepted a plea deal that resulted in charges related to his unpaid taxes. It is important to note that Hunter Biden has already paid back the taxes and fines, and has fully cooperated with investigators.

MTG took her allotted time to speak to hold up several poster boards that showed the younger Biden engaging in sexual relations with women. Marge questioned the witnesses, asking them if they believed his involvement with prostitutes violated any federal laws.

“So when Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him, to travel across state lines from California to Washington, D.C., on June 15, this is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution,” Greene said as she held up censored nude images of Hunter Biden.

Ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-NY) pointed out that Greene had gone over her time by two minutes. Yet she continued asking Ziegler about a potential IRS investigation into “Hunter Biden making sex tapes” and “online pornography.” Greene then waved around another poster board featuring a nude picture of Hunter Biden which by then prompted gasps from the crowd and an objection from Raskin. “Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?!” Raskin said while another Democratic member called it “unbecoming” of the chamber.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) argued that Greene was publicizing images that “are not actually even allegations much less evidence of anything.” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) conceded that it was a “good point,” then proceeded to say that the material Greene presented had already been “on the internet long before I became chairman of this committee,” therefore making it already publicized information.

“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings: A lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts—but apparently, some dick pics,” said California Rep. Robert Garcia (D) later on during the hearing. Wednesday evening Greene appeared on Newsmax for an interview on Rob Schmitt Tonight where she claimed the images made her “uncomfortable” but “the American people deserve to see.”

“This is a weaponized Department of Justice. They are protecting Hunter Biden,” she said. Later on it was revealed Greene used her congressional email to send her subscribers an entire message on Hunter Biden and included a video displaying the same sexually explicit images. Great to see that Georgia is really picking the most upstanding citizens to represent them.

One thing I can confidently tell you is that Greene is likely going to be seeing a massive lawsuit from Hunter Biden in the near future. Her belligerent display may even constitute as revenge porn and be in violation of law. Regardless of political ideology, this kind of behavior cannot be allowed or justified.

