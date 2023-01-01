I Left My Heart in San Francisco: Tony Bennett’s Signature Song Means The World to Me







By Karen Beishuizen

The first time I heard the song I must have been 12 back in the early 80s. It was love at first hear and sight with the song and the man who sang it. Many years later I saw Tony Bennett in concert for the first time in 2007 at The Royal Albert Hall in London. I had tears streaming down my face when he started the song. For me it was a dream come true, hearing this great song by the legend who made it famous.

Those lyrics are everything San Francisco is about, and I called it my second home. Love that city so much:

The loveliness of Paris seems somehow sadly gay

The glory that was Rome is of another day

I’ve been terribly alone and forgotten in Manhattan

I’m going home to my city by the Bay

I left my heart in San Francisco

High on a hill, it calls to me

To be where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars

The morning fog may chill the air, I don’t care

My love waits there in San Francisco

Above the blue and windy sea

When I come home to you, San Francisco

Your golden sun will shine for me

When I come home to you, San Francisco

Your golden sun will shine for me

Today the man who gave the song to the world died and a part of my heart died too.

Heaven is a legend and a good man richer. Keep on singing that song up there.

Rest in Peace Mr. Bennett

