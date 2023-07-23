Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dies at 96 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Sad news to report as the music industry mourns the passing of iconic singer Tony Bennett. Bennett, known for being one of the most beloved and recognizable voices in popular culture passed away July 21st, less than two weeks shy of his birthday. Bennett died in his hometown of New York. A cause of death was not disclosed. He was 96.

Besides his long career in the music industry, fans will also remember the important things he’s done outside of the industry, such as his military service in United States Army, from 1944-1946.

Bennett released 61 studio albums, 11 live albums, and 33 compilation albums, which featured some of Bennett’s most popular tunes including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”, “New York State of Mind”, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”, Rags to Riches”, “Cheek to Cheek”, “Body and Soul”, “The Way You Look Tonight” and “For Once in My Life”.

Bennett received many accolades during his long career, including 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and has sold more than 50 million records.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tony Bennett’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt