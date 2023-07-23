Judge Cannon Sets Trump DOJ Trial Date For 2024







By Nikki Slusher

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has set the start date for Donald Trump’s classified documents probe for May 20, 2024. After hearing both federal prosecutors and Trump’s defense team argue their sides on Tuesday, Cannon promised to come back with a decision swiftly. The May 2024 jury trial will be held in the Ft. Pierce Division of the U.S. District Court in Southern Florida over a two week period.

The date could still end up pushed back as delays may happen depending on pretrial motions and other factors, however, the date is well before the 2024 presidential election. It comes two months after the Florida Republican presidential primary election, along with other states’ too, which will determine whether Trump or Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will be the state’s pick to support. Currently Trump is the presumptive nominee as he significantly leads in all Republican primary polls.

There was concern that Judge Cannon would delay the trial until after November 2024, and if Trump or another Republican is to win, they could potentially force the Justice Department to drop the case once in the Oval Office. Trump has already been indicted by the state of New York, possibly being indicted by several states where he tried to change the electoral votes from Biden to himself, and in D.C. by the Justice Department (again) for his role in the Jan. 6th insurrection.

Trump’s legal troubles don’t stop there. The Guardian published a bombshell report that reveals that Atlanta Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis will be hitting Trump with a “sprawling racketeering indictment,” and “12 other people” who will also be charged for participating in Trump’s “criminal enterprise.”

“The racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show the existence of an “enterprise” – and a pattern of racketeering activity that is predicated on at least two “qualifying” crimes — and that District Attorney Fani Willis will hit Trump with “a racketeering indictment predicated on statutes related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass,” the group Occupy Democrats tweeted on The Guardian’s report.

Trump must know that the walls are closing in. He posted a video ranting which means he’s about to do his third perp walk of the year. “Getting indicted and arrested by sick government thugs would be my great honor. It’s an honor because I’m doing it for you. I’m doing it for our country to show how evil and sinister a place it has become,” Trump claimed in the clip.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham offered some advice to the former president during her show. “Voters in a general election want to vote for a winner, not a whiner. So, please, for the love of god stop talking about 2020…Be magnanimous and be the elder statesman,” she said. If Ingraham really believes Trump’s capable of doing anything like that then she hasn’t been paying attention.

It’s looking like over the next year Trump has at least five trials coming. We can anticipate that list to grow too. The upcoming season of Law & Order: Trump Crimes Unit is surely going to be a chaotic one.

