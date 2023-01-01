The Story Of… Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia







We all remember and love the movie “Dirty Dancing”. It was filmed at Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia where it was known as “Kellerman’s Mountain House” with all the cast and crew staying there throughout the filming of the movie. The hotel has weekend packages inspired by the movie: The Dirty Dancing Weekend starts Friday afternoon and concludes after breakfast on Sunday. The entire lodge literally turns into Dirty Dancing circa 1967 with a “Come as your favorite character” costume contest; screening of the original Dirty Dancing on the front lawn of Kellerman’s; dance lessons with professional dancers; trivia contest; a scavenger hunt, and all meals.

Or sample Kellerman’s Film Package, a two-night stay that includes a welcome cocktail and souvenir glass, exclusive logo gift bag and Kellerman’s beach towel, and $200 dining credit. They have two new retail shops including the first ever Kellerman’s Gift Shop for Dirty Dancing® merchandise. So if you are in the area, go check it out!

KB: Tell me the story how Mountain Lake Lodge was founded.

Mountain Lake Lodge has an illustrious past dating back to 1851 when stagecoach travelers were its primary guests. By the 1920’s, it was known for great music, dancing and entertainment. In 1930, William Lewis Moody purchased the property and in 1936, built the sandstone Lodge that remains today. Then when the original Dirty Dancing was filmed, Mountain Lake provided the majority of the backdrop.

KB: Tell me about the filming of Dirty Dancing at your hotel.

Mountain Lake Lodge was known as “Kellerman’s Mountain House” in the movie when it was filmed here 36 years ago — filming began on September 5,1986. It was first called “Dancing” then later renamed “Dirty Dancing.” Today, guests love touring the resort and seeing the various filming locations… from the gazebo with salsa lessons, Baby’s cottage where she stayed with her family, to the location of the lift, they can experience 11 original filming locations in all.

KB: You have several packages people can book based on the movie.

For the most immersive fan experience, book a Dirty Dancing Weekend or Kellerman’s Film Package. The Dirty Dancing Weekend starts Friday afternoon and concludes after breakfast on Sunday. The entire lodge literally turns into Dirty Dancing circa 1967 with a “Come as your favorite character” costume contest; screening of the original Dirty Dancing on the front lawn of Kellerman’s; dance lessons with professional dancers; trivia contest; a scavenger hunt, and all meals. Or sample Kellerman’s Film Package, a two-night stay that includes a welcome cocktail and souvenir glass, exclusive logo gift bag and Kellerman’s beach towel, and $200 dining credit. Dirty Dancing Weekends are booked for the entire year, and we just introduced the 2024 schedule.

KB: In 2022 you opened a shop for official Dirty Dancing merchandise. Tell me about it and what can people buy?

We now have two new retail shops including the first ever Kellerman’s Gift Shop for Dirty Dancing® merchandise. The current best seller is the ringer tee, just like the one that Johnny’s cousin Billy wore in the movie. Shoppers love the store’s design which is similar to the studio where Baby learned to dance. The Dirty Dancing merchandise is also available online.

KB: Do you have celebrities staying at your hotel?

Yes, we do from time to time. Most recently, several celebrities stayed with us during the filming of the FOX TV reality show, “The Real Dirty Dancing”. Of course, all the cast and crew stayed here throughout the filming of the original movie —Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey and Jerry Orbach, to name a few.

KB: How did your hotel survived the Covid pandemic? A lot of places went out of business.

Very well. In fact, we not only survived the pandemic but posted our two best years ever as guests visited Mountain Lake Lodge to get away from it all in a relaxed, outdoorsy environment where most of the accommodations are located in separate cabins.

KB: Why should people visit Mountain Lake Lodge?

There are many reasons. If you’re a Dirty Dancing aficionado, of course it’s an experience that can’t be beat and you really will “have the time of your life.” For adventure lovers, there are miles of gorgeous hiking trails, scenery and numerous outdoor activities. For families, Mountain Lake Lodge is away from the noise and hubbub, and is for special times together. You can virtually bring your kids to a place where time has stopped and go back to traditional family fun and nostalgia, telling stories around a campfire with marshmallows and S’more. In addition, we host some 200 meetings, team building events and weddings every year.

