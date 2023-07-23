GOP’s Plan To Increase Presidential Powers In 2025







By Nikki Slusher

Donald Trump and his allies have been scheming again. It comes as no surprise that the new plan the Trumplicans have created for the country outlines how they plan to turn the presidency into an autocratic dictatorship. The plan for 2025 includes increases to presidential power and limiting the independence of federal agencies.

Titled “Project 2025” Trump and his allies explain how they intend to expand presidential power if he is elected in 2024; however, it is expected to be used by any Republican that may win against President Joe Biden. Besides using the Justice Department as a weapon against his political opponents, the goal is to increase the president’s power over every operating part of the federal government — tipping the balance of control to the White House.

The president would also take control over all federal law enforcement agencies and run them for his own benefit. Furthermore, they suggest the president would take over private business in the country, including bringing agencies like the Federal Trade Commission under the direct control of the Oval Office. Project 25 would revive impoundment which would allow the president to refuse to spend appropriated funds by Congress. Oh, and that part our founders said about separation of church and state? They also want to change the line “pursuit of happiness” to “pursuit of blessedness.”

“Our current Executive Branch was conceived of by liberals, what’s necessary is a complete system overhaul…what we’re trying to do is identify the pockets of independence and seize them,” the Federal Republican Project 25 document states.

Project 25 is being coordinated with the help of a right-wing think tank called the Heritage Foundation with about 350 conservative leaders working on it. If the group sounds familiar you may remember that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to report that his wife, Ginni Thomas, was paid $686,589 by the Heritage Foundation from 2003 to 2007. It’s highly concerning that an organization so closely linked to a Supreme Court justice’s wife is trying to dismantle our entire democratic system.

Everything outlined in the GOP’s Project 25 is fundamentally opposite of what this country was founded on. Such a radical change in the U.S. governance should alarm every American. Imagine having a president like Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis who has almost zero constraints on what he can and can’t do as the leader of the free world.

We the people must prevent the GOP from gaining back the White House in 2024 or history is doomed to repeat itself. This time it won’t be happening across the ocean, but instead in our own backyards.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt