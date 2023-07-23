Indictments Are Coming For Trump — Again!







By Nikki Slusher

Donald Trump may be the front-runner as the Republican Party’s 2023 presidential nominee, but that isn’t stopping him from facing mounting legal woes. The former president is already facing 71 felony counts from his New York and classified documents cases. According to multiple reports Trump’s about to add to that number.

Last week Trump received a “target letter” by the Justice Department’s Special Counsel Jack Smith that stated he was the subject of a grand jury investigation into his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6th insurrection in 2021. CBS News reported Monday afternoon that an indictment in the Jan. 6th case could come as early as Tuesday.

It also looks like Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis is ready to hand out charges to Trump and 12 other people. The Georgia probe is regarding Trump and his co-conspirators trying to pressure Georgia state officials into changing the 2020 electoral votes from President Joe Biden to Trump. The Guardian released a report stating that one of the charges include racketeering. Some of those same Georgia state officials have been asked to speak with the special counsel.

Other states where Trump tried to steal the electoral votes from Biden are turning up their own investigations. Michigan just indicted the 16 fake Republican electors — who, of course, are claiming they were scammed into doing it. Arizona’s attorney general recently announced a probe is being launched into the similar efforts that happened there. With Judge Aileen Cannon in the classified documents case setting a trial date for May 2024 — well before the November election against what Trump had asked for — things are not looking good for him.

