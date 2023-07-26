Singer Sinead O’Connor Dies at 56 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

For many artists, there is at least one song that they are most-remembered for. That song that stands out to fans when a particular artist is mentioned. That song is usually a chart-topper, and in its own unique way leaves a mark on the world of music. The ballad Nothing Compares 2 U is one of those songs. That song (written and composed by Prince) was a massive hit when it debuted in 1990 and it put an up-and-coming artist named Sinead O’Connor on the map. Sadly, news broke that the acclaimed Irish singer passed away, July 26, 2023. The location of her passing is unclear, and the cause of death was not disclosed. Sinead O’Connor was 56.

O’Connor released ten studio albums, with her first album The Lion and the Cobra debuting in 1987. Her second album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got was released in 1992 and included Nothing Compares 2 U on the track list. Her last album was released in 2014. O’Connor received several accolades for Nothing Compares 2 U, including a Billboard Music Award, an MTV Video Music Award, and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and for Record of the Year.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Sinead O’Connor’s family during their time of grief.

