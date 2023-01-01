Barricades Outside Of Georgia Courthouse Signals Trump Indictment Coming Soon







By Nikki Slusher

Earlier this week I wrote that another indictment for Donald Trump may be just around the corner. On Thursday barricades were spotted surrounding the Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse where Trump is expected to be indicted a third time.

The news came after Charles Bethea, an Atlanta based journalist with the New Yorker, tweeted that he had witnessed authorities placing rows of the blockades on the sidewalk near the main entrance. The separators completely blocked the stairs. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe focuses on the efforts put forth by Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s electoral vote from Joe Biden to himself. It is rumored that around 12 other accomplices will be facing similar charges as the former president.

Willis has been investigating the allegations for two and a half years now. Also, her probe includes several fake Georgia electors and others involved in the calls made to pressure the state officials. DA Willis is expected to begin the indictments in August with the grand jury’s recommendation.

It’s been a rough two weeks for Trump and his co-conspirators. In that timespan alone two new grand juries were selected to consider criminal charges against Trump and his GOP loyalists. Then to top it off Rudy Giuliani admitted the comments he made about two Fulton County election poll workers were false, and that they did not bring in thousands of fake ballots to help Biden win. Bernie Kerik, the former disgraced New York City Police Commissioner who received a pardon for his EIGHT felonies from Trump, turned over documents to Special Counsel Jack Smith on Sunday.

To think that all of this manifested after he made that “perfect” call to Republican GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to somehow “find 11,780 votes” to give Trump enough votes to take the state’s 16 electoral points from Biden. Personally I’m super excited to get to celebrate a third Trump indictment day in the same year.

