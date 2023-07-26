Eagles Co-Founder Randy Meisner Dies at 77 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Randy Meisner, a co-founding member of the Eagles and singer of “Take It to the Limit” passed away July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles from complications to chronic COPD. He was 77.

Meisner formed the Eagles with band members Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon in 1971, and released their eponymous album in 1972. Meisner played bass and handled backing vocals and wrote, co-wrote and/or sang lead on songs on each of the band’s first five albums, such as “Take It to the Limit”, the band’s first million-selling single. In total, the Eagles released seven studio albums, three live albums, eleven compilation albums and thirty singles, including “Hotel California”, “Desperado”, “Heartache Tonight”, “Take it Easy”, “New Kid in Town”, “I Can’t Tell You Why”, “Lyin’ Eyes”, “Try and Love Again”, “Is It True”, and “Certain Kind of Fool”.

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and were nominated for eighteen Grammy Awards, winning six times.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Randy Meisner’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt