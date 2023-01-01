





The foundation stone for today’s cathedral was laid 775 years ago – in 1248. Cologne Cathedral combines many superlatives. It is the third largest church in the world. The high altar was consecrated on September 27, 1322. The Shrine of the Three Kings is the largest surviving medieval goldsmith’s work. Cologne Cathedral is a place of prayer and lived faith. Around 1,800 services are held in the cathedral every year. Cologne Cathedral stands for so many things: for Cologne and Cologne’s identity, for tradition and tourist flows, for architecture and incense damage. Above all, however, it is a place for all those who seek inspiration, Looking for support and orientation. Go check it out when you are in Cologne!

KB: Tell me about the history of the Dome in Cologne. When was it founded?

The foundation stone for today’s cathedral was laid 775 years ago – in 1248. Its predecessor, the so-called “Old Cathedral”, had become too small as more and more pilgrims and Pilgrims came to Cologne to see the magnificent Shrine of the Three Kings with the relics that are still venerated today as the bones of the Three Kings and that the then Archbishop Reinald von Dassel had brought to Cologne in 1164. This is how they built a new cathedral, which took a total of 638 years to complete. Only the Prussians were able to complete today’s cathedral in 1880.

But in principle, it is never finished, but an eternal construction site: around 100 employees of the Cologne Cathedral Construction Workshop take care of its preservation on a daily basis. In Cologne, there is a saying that the world will end when the cathedral is finished. Our colleagues still have so much work to do in the coming years and decades that I am sure that we will be able to meet the needs of our colleagues. Doomsday in the not too near future.

KB: Who is the current Archbishop of Cologne, and does he live close to the cathedral?

The current Archbishop of Cologne is Rainer Maria Cardinal Woelki. He lives in the archbishop’s house not far from the cathedral. Cologne Cathedral is part of the Archdiocese of Cologne, but the Archdiocese is not its owner. The cathedral is administered by the so-called cathedral chapter, a body consisting of twelve elected clergy. At the head of this body is the cathedral provost.

KB: I read it is the tallest twin-spined church in the world?

Cologne Cathedral combines many superlatives. For example, it is the third largest church in the world – after Ulm Cathedral and the Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Paix in the state of Ivory Coast. But in contrast to the two churches mentioned above, the Cologne Dom actually has two larger towers – each around 157 meters high.

KB: Tell me about the cathedral’s high altar.

The high altar was consecrated on September 27, 1322. Its altar plate was carved from a piece of black marble. It measures 452 cm × 212 cm, making it the largest stone in the cathedral. All around, the altar is decorated with Gothic arcades, in which there are small statuettes, depicting apostles, prophets and saints, as well as scenes from the life of Mary. The figure decoration is carved from white Carrara marble.

KB: Tell me about the Shrine of the Three Kings.

The Shrine of the Three Kings is the largest surviving medieval goldsmith’s work. It is enormously magnificently designed. Among other things, he is embossed with precious stones, pearls and 74 Figures decorated in gilded silver. The shrine houses, among other things, the relics venerated as the Three Kings. The trapezoidal slab on the front of the shrine will be opened on January 6, leaving behind a lattice the skulls of those relics become visible.

KB: What is the Gero Crucifix?

One of the oldest monumental depictions of a crucified man from around 970. It depicts Christ as a dead man with his head bowed. The face with broken Eyes and slightly open mouth is considered very expressive. Just like the Shrine of the Three Kings, the Gero Cross was already in the Old Cathedral. In today’s cathedral it stands in the Chapel of the Cross.

KB: Are there mass services or choir music?

Cologne Cathedral is a place of prayer and lived faith. Around 1,800 services are held in the cathedral every year. On a normal working day, there are already five services, on Sundays and public holidays even more. The services are musically elaborate and there are also a large number of concert series at the cathedral. In summer we invite you to international organ celebrations at the cathedral every Tuesday, in the winter months to exquisite choral concerts.

KB: I walk into the cathedral. What do I see? Walk me through it.

You will see how the Gothic builders imagined the kingdom of God – the Heavenly Jerusalem. High “city walls” that surround the cathedral, vaults that reach the sky interrupted by magnificent “city gates” that lead inside. 10,000 square meters of windows illuminate the cathedral and stand for the diamonds and precious stones with which the city walls of the Heavenly Jerusalem are to be occupied. All this It’s best to let it work its magic on you.

KB: Why should people visit the cathedral?

Because Cologne Cathedral stands for so many things: for Cologne and Cologne’s identity, for tradition and tourist flows, for architecture and incense damage. Above all, however, it is a place for all those who seek inspiration, Looking for support and orientation. To find all this in the cathedral, you don’t need to study theology and architecture. You don’t even need to trust God. Anyone who really gets involved in the cathedral leaves it and has trust in God in their luggage.

