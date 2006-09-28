Actor Paul Reubens Dies at 70 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Paul Reubens, who was better known as Pee-Wee Herman, passed away July 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, after privately battling cancer for the past 6 years. He was 70.

Early in his career, Reubens joined the Los Angeles comedy troupe The Groundlings in the 1970s and started his career as an improvisational comedian and stage actor. Reubens created Pee-Wee Herman in the late 1970s while he was with The Groundlings. Reubens debuted Pee-Wee on the TV show THE PEE-WEE HERMAN SHOW (1981-1984) which led to him starring in both TV series and feature films. Pee-Wee made his feature film debut in the Tim Burton directed PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE (1985), eventually becoming a cult favorite. Pee-Wee returned to star in the sequel BIG TOP PEE-WEE (1988), although not as successful as its predecessor, it was still beloved by fans alike. Of course, any 80s kid would remember watching the Saturday morning series PEE-WEE’S PLAYHOUSE (A fun and whimsical show with a cast of colorful and unique characters that Pee-Wee interacts with.

Reubens worked with Burton again, first, appearing in a cameo as Penguin’s father in the blockbuster film BATMAN RETURNS (1992), one of my personal favorites, and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993). Reubens’ additional filmography includes MIDNIGHT MADNESS (1980), THE BLUES BROTHERS (1980), MORK & MINDY (1978-1982), FAERIE TALE THEATRE (1982-1987), FLIGHT OF THE NAVIGATOR (1986), MATILDA (1996), MURPHY BROWN (1988-2018), DR. DOLITTLE (1988), MYSTERY MEN (1999), EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND (1996-2005), BLOW (2001), ALLY MCBEAL (1997-2002), RENO 911 (2003-) DIRT (2007-2008), THE SMURFS (2011), THE SMUFS 2 (2013), GOTHAM (2014-2019), and THE CONNERS (2018-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Paul Reubens’ family during their time of grief.

