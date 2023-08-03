“Breaking Bad” Actor Mark Margolis Dies at 83 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Emmy nominated actor Mark Margolis, known for his performance as a wheelchair-bound drug kingpin on the hit series BREAKING BAD (2008-2013), passed away August 3, 2023, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York after a short illness. He was 83

Margolis was also known for his role on BETTER CALL SAUL (2015-2022), and for his many supporting roles throughout TV and film including KOJAK (1973-1978), DRESSED TO KILL (1980), SCARFACE (1983), THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS (1987), THE EQUALIZER (1985-1989), QUANTUM LEAP (1989-1993), SANTA BARBARA (1984-1993), ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE, (1994), NEW YORK UNDERCOVER (1994-2024), THE THOMAS CROWNE AFFAIR (1999), REQUIEM FOR A DREAM (2000), HANNIBAL (2001), THE PRACTICE (1997-2004), THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2007), GONE BABY GONE (2007), CALIFORNICATION (2007-2014), MILDRED PIERCE (2011), NOAH (2014), 12 MONKEYS (2015-2018), GOTHAM (2014-2019), BAJA (2018), and YOUR HONOR (2020-2023).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mark Margolis’ family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt