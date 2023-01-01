Dorothy Parker’s “For A Favorite Granddaughter”







By Karen Beishuizen

Never love a simple lad,

Guard against a wise,

Shun a timid youth and sad,

Hide from haunted eyes.

Never hold your heart in pain

For an evil doer;

Never flip it down the lane

To a gifted wooer.

Never love a loving son,

Nor a sheep astray;

Gather up your skirts and run

From a tender way.

Never give away a tear,

Never toss a pine;

Should you heed my words, my dear,

You’re no blood of mine!

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt