“Pandemonium at The Palladium” Press Conference Notes & More… – Breaking Boxing News

Picture by Emily Harney/Fightography

(L-R) – Johnny Campbell (kneeling), Steve Sumpter, James Perkins, Carlos Gonzalez, Denzel Whitley (front), and Thomas Blumenfeld

Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) hosted a press conference yesterday at Mexicali Cantina for this Saturday night’s stacked “Pandemonium at The Palladium” card at the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Pandemonium at The Palladium,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions, will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com.

“We have a great top-to-bottom card for this Saturday night,” GCP President Chris Traietti said. “This is our first show in Worcester and The Palladium has a rich history for having great boxing. We will continue this with some great fights.”

Card subject to change. Tickets are on sale and available for purchase online at www.ThePalladium.net. Tickets will also be sold fight night at The Palladium box office.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bell at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The “Pandemonium at The Palladium” official weigh in – open to the public — will be held this Friday (Aug. 18), starting at 4:30 p.m. ET at Mexicali Cantina in Worcester.

Fighters’ quotes below:

Steve Sumpter (8-0, 7 KOs), Pittsfield, MA): “I’m going home with that IBA title. We’ve been working on a few little different things. Hell, no (the fight isn’t going the distance). I’m going to do what I’m going to do….put him out!”

James Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs, Lynn, MA): “I’m feeling good. Thanks for the opportunity to fight for the TBA (Americas) title. I’ve trained hard and I’m ready. I’m going to do what I do.”

Denzel Whitley (11-0, 6 KOs, Holyoke, MA): “As always, I’m a man of few words. I’m excited to be on this show, my first fight in Worcester. I’m ready to make a statement, ready to put on a real show.”

Thomas Blumenfeld (2-0, 1 KO, Springfield, VT by way of Canada): “I’m really excited to be on this card. This is my third professional fight and I’m excited to show my talents and what I’ve been working on in the gym. I never took a break after my last fight. I’m ready to put on a show August 19th.”

Carlos Gonzalez (6-0, 6 KOs, Springfield, MA): “I’m very happy to have the opportunity to be on this card. I’ve only been boxing a year, but people know I’m a good all-around athlete. I’ll handle what he’s got. Good luck, Johnny. We’ll find out. Let’s put on a great fight.

Johnny “Cupcakes” Campbell (pro debut, Plymouth, MA): “When I put my hands on people, they go down. I’m not one of those people like your last opponent. I’m going to put you through the ropes like spaghetti. I’ve had 42 MMA fights, and this is my first boxing match. I’m in peak condition, very fast and experienced, with power in both hands.

