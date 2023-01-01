Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes On Insane Rant About GA Prosecutors







By Nikki Slusher

You know prosecutors must be closing in on her when Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off the deep end about the latest Trump indictment in Fulton County, Georgia. The Republican GA congresswoman called the new slew of charges against former president Donald Trump as “pure communism” and just another part of a “giant collaboration basically to affect the 2024 election.” MTG went on to accuse Fulton County DA Fani Willis of doing the same crimes she indicted Trump for.

While appearing on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Greene falsely claimed that Willis is “guilty of” crimes under the RICO statutes regarding racketeering and corruption, not Donald Trump. “I don’t think [Trump is] going to get a fair trial at all,” said the GA congresswoman. “As a matter of fact, I don’t think these charges are fair. What Willis is trying to do is exactly what she’s guilty of. She’s charging him with RICO, racketeering and conspiracy.”

Greene continued on claiming that the charges against the former president are part of a “grand conspiracy.” “This is a grand conspiracy by the Democrat party to use the justice system at the federal level but also in the states, using these state D.A.’s like in Georgia, Fani Willis,” she said. It’s actually called the Democratic Party, Marge.

“They’re using this giant collaboration basically to affect the 2024 election… This election is not going to be swayed by indictments against President Trump that are really pure communism in America today,” MTG said. Later adding, “This is an attempt to steal the 2024 election from Donald Trump by trying to put him in jail, and they are overwhelmingly going to elect him in the Republican primary, and I’ll argue that he will win the general election.”

Polls show Trump with a massive lead for the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Yet when it comes to a general match up, the more Trump gets indicted the more Biden’s chances of winning increase. Greene whined that “In Fulton county, which is a large Democrat county, he’s not going to get a fair trial and none of this is fair.”

MTG has yet to announce her re-election bid for her House seat in 2024. She told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that she was “holding out” as she may run for Senate or potentially become Trump’s VP pick for the 2024 presidential election. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?” Greene said last week to the paper.

Sounds like she, along with the rest of Trump’s allies, are still holding out hope in their delusional minds that they will get away with their criminal actions. Wake up, Marge. Accountability is here and it’s coming for all of you.

