“This Is Us” Actor Ron Cephas Jones Dies at 66 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Emmy-Winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, who was known for his role of William Hill on the hit NBC drama series THIS IS US (2016-2022) passed away August 19, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, due to a long-standing pulmonary issue. He was 66.

Jones won two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of William Hill, who was the biological father of series star Sterling K. Brown’s character, Randall Pearson. Brown, as well as series stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, and series creator Dan Fogelman have posted tributes on social media to honor their beloved co-star and friend.

In his early career Jones performed on stage in Chicago in productions including “Shakespeare’s Richard III” and a play based on the Billie Holiday song “Don’t Explain”. Jones also performed in Off-Broadway productions and served as an understudy in many Broadway productions.

Jones’s film and television credits include LAW & ORDER (1990-), NYPD BLUE (1999-2005), HE GOT GAME (1998), SWEET AND LOWDOWN (1999), ACROSS THE UNIVERSE (2007), A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008), THE BLACKLIST (2013-2023), VENOM (2018), LOOKING FOR ALASKA (2019), BETTER THINGS (2016-2022) and TRUTH BE TOLD (2019-2023).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ron Cephas Jones’s family during their time of grief.

