The Story Of… Strand Book Store in New York

Photos courtesy of Strand Bookstore

Strand Book Store was founded in 1927 by Benjamin Bass. Currently the third generation is running the store: Nancy. It was named after the road in central London, where publishing and literary greats like Dickens, Thackery and Mill once thrived. They have more than 18 miles of books, which is millions of individual titles. The store appeared in many movies, among them are Six Degrees of Separation, The Mirror Has Two Faces, Unfaithful and Julie & Julia. Independent bookstores, like Strand, are centres of the community. A place to gather, to learn, to expand one’s views. So, if you are in New York and want to get lost in the stacks, visit Strand Book Store!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how the bookstore was founded?

Strand Book Store was founded in 1927 by Benjamin Bass. 25-year-old Ben opened The Strand, a modest used bookstore at the time, with just $300 dollars of his own, $300 dollars that he borrowed from a friend, and his personal collection of about 1,000 books. The Strand was first located on 4th Avenue— in an area known as “Book Row,” which covered six city blocks and housed forty-eight bookstores. His son, Fred Bass, is born in 1928 and begins working at the store at age thirteen sweeping floors, organizing shelving, and cleaning. In 1956 Fred is put in charge and moves Strand to its current location at 828 Broadway. After years working alongside her father, Nancy Bass becomes co-owner in 1999. And after Fred’s death in 2018, becomes the third-generation owner of Strand Book Store.

KB: The store was named after The Strand in London?

Yes. Strand is named after the road in central London, where publishing and literary greats like Dickens, Thackery and Mill once thrived.

KB: How many books do you have in your store?

More than 18 miles of books, which is millions of individual titles. We always encourage our customers to “Get Lost in the Stacks”

KB: You have in store events. Who were among your guests who read there?

We’ve had so many events over the years! Some notable favorites include Andy Cohen, Colleen Hoover, Colson Whitehead, David Foster Wallace, Joan Didion, Gay Talese, Hilton Als, Hillary Clinton, Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti Smith, Salman Rushdie. The list could go on and on!

KB: What genres does your store sell?

We sell all genres. Fiction and Nonfiction of course. Art and Photography, Children’s, Comics and Graphic Novels as well as our rare book department, which features unique and one-of-a-kind items. There’s something for everyone at the Strand.

KB: In which movies was your store featured?

To name a few:

1947 The Bishop’s Wife

1988 The House on Carroll Street

1993 Six Degrees of Separation

1996 The Mirror Has Two Faces

2002 Unfaithful

2009 Julie & Julia

2010 Remember Me

2011 Arthur

2015 The End of The Tour

2020 Dash and Lily

2020 Pretend It’s A City

2020 Tick Tick Boom

2023 Your Place or Mine

KB: It is a family store. How many generations and will it continue in the future?

I am the current, third generation owner and there is a possible fourth generation growing up now! My twins Ava and William (15 years old) and my daughter Scarlett (10 years old)

KB: How did your store survive the pandemic? A lot of places went out of business.

We survived through the support of our customers with our #savethestrand campaign. Immediately, a plea via social media for customers to purchase books through The Strand Book Store went out. Days later the website would crash with more than 25,000 orders from book buyers all over the world flooding the site purchasing books to #savethestrand. As word spread of possibly losing New York’s landmark bookstore; lines around the block formed with customers waiting patiently to purchase books.

“We want to thank every customer, New Yorker, and those around the globe who helped #savethestrand. There are so many heartfelt thank Yous we have to give, especially to the customers like the woman who bought 197 books after learning The Strand might close,” says Nancy Bass Wyden. “The individual stories of why people wanted to #savethestrand are what kept the spirit of The Strand alive.”

KB: Why should people visit the Strand Bookstore in New York?

Independent bookstores, like Strand, are centres of the community. A place to gather, to learn, to expand one’s views and we have always made Strand a welcoming and inclusive environment for all of our customers. We also have an incredible and diverse staff of booksellers, all with different tastes and expertise. Our booksellers have a deep knowledge of books and especially our books, so you are sure to get a very personal experience. And then there is the sheer size, where else can you wander through miles and miles of books?! You can walk into the Strand every day and have a new experience each time.

