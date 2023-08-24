Arleen Sorkin, Voice of Harley Quinn Dies at 67 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress Arleen Sorkin, best known for being the original voice of Harley Quinn in BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992-1995), passed away August 24, 2023, from Multiple Sclerosis. She was 67.

Sorkin wore many hats in the world of entertainment. She was an actress, a screenwriter, a television show host and a comedian. Her other prominent role was as the wacky but lovable Calliope Jones on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (1965-). She played the part from 1984-1990 and made return visits in 1992 and 2001. She reprised the role again in 2006 and for the last time in a limited run in 2010.

Other highlights from Sorkin’s career include being the co-host, opposite Dave Coulier on the reality show AMERICA’S FUNNIEST PEOPLE (1990-1994), from 1990-1992. She also wrote episodes for the animated series TINY TOON ADVENTURES (1990-1992) and co-wrote the feature film PICTURE PERFECT (1997), starring Jennifer Aniston.

Sorkin’s additional filmography includes DUET (1987-1989), DREAM ON (1990-1996), OSCAR (1991), BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM (1993), THE ADVENTURES OF BATMAN AND ROBIN (1995), THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES (1997-1999), BATMAN BEYOND: RETURN OF THE JOKER (2000), GOTHAM GIRLS (2000-2002), JUSTICE LEAGUE (2001-2004), FRASIER (1993-2004) and BATMAN: ARKHAM ASYLUM (2009).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Arleen Sorkin’s family during their time of grief.

