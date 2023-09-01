Bill Richardson, Former New Mexico Governor Dies at 75 – World News











By Geoffrey Huchel

Former New Mexico Governor, Bill Richardson, who served in Congress as ambassador to the U.N. and as energy secretary in the Clinton administration, passed away peacefully in his sleep September 1, 2023, at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts. He was 75.

Richardson’s political career included being a member of the House of Representatives from 1983-1997, the 21st United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 1997-1998, the 9th United States Secretary of Energy from 1998-2001 and the 30th Governor of Mexico from 2003-2011, representing the Democratic Party.

A cause he was passionate about during his post-political career was dedicated to working to free Americans detained overseas who were detained by foreign adversaries. Richardson founded and led The Richardson Center for Global Engagement- which promotes international peace and dialogue by addressing specific conflicts and unresolved problems facing the world today. Mickey Bergman, vice-president of the center said of Richardson- “He lived his entire life in the service of others-including both his time in government and subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. There was no person that Governor Richardson would not speak with if it held the promise of returning a person to freedom. The world lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend.”

Richardson’s service and dedication to helping people has left an indelible mark on the world and his vision and work will continue to change lives.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Bill Richardson’s family during their time of grief.

