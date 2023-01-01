Dorothy Parker’s A Pigs-Eye View Of Literature
By Karen Beishuizen
The Lives and Times of John Keats,
Percy Bysshe Shelley, and
George Gordon Noel, Lord Byron
Byron and Shelley and Keats
Were a trio of Lyrical treats.
The forehead of Shelley was cluttered with curls,
And Keats never was a descendant of earls,
And Byron walked out with a number of girls,
But it didn’t impair the poetical feats
Of Byron and Shelley,
Of Byron and Shelley,
Of Byron and Shelley and Keats.
Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt