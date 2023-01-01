Dorothy Parker’s A Pigs-Eye View Of Literature







By Karen Beishuizen

The Lives and Times of John Keats,

Percy Bysshe Shelley, and

George Gordon Noel, Lord Byron

Byron and Shelley and Keats

Were a trio of Lyrical treats.

The forehead of Shelley was cluttered with curls,

And Keats never was a descendant of earls,

And Byron walked out with a number of girls,

But it didn’t impair the poetical feats

Of Byron and Shelley,

Of Byron and Shelley,

Of Byron and Shelley and Keats.

