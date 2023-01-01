





In 1905, Johann Figlmüller launched a cozy wine tavern tucked behind St. Stephen’s Cathedral on Wollzeile in Vienna. The renowned Figlmüller schnitzel propelled Hans Figlmüller Sr. to international recognition. The restaurant proudly holds the distinction of being the home of the original Wiener Schnitzel. At the Wiener Schnitzel Academy, participants don’t just learn how to make a schnitzel – they learn how to craft the very best. From the moment you set foot in the establishment, you’re transported to a different era. When you are in Vienna, visit Restaurant Figlmüller and experience the unique combination of traditional Viennese cuisine, historical ambiance, generous portions, and warm hospitality.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Restaurant Figlmüller was founded?

That was a long time ago. In 1905, Johann Figlmüller launched a cozy wine tavern tucked behind St. Stephen’s Cathedral on Wollzeile. This establishment epitomized Viennese lifestyle, serving as a cherished venue for conversations and festivities. It boasted an exceptional menu alongside a diverse array of local wines, while introducing the distinctive take on schnitzel that would become its signature. The renowned Figlmüller schnitzel propelled Hans Figlmüller Sen. to international recognition. This achievement elevated the downtown location to prominence, establishing it as Vienna’s culinary envoy.

KB: I read it is the home of the original Wiener Schnitzel?

Absolutely, you’ve heard correctly! Our restaurant proudly holds the distinction of being the home of the original Wiener Schnitzel. We have been perfecting the art of crafting this iconic Austrian dish for generations. Our commitment to using the finest quality ingredients and adhering to traditional cooking techniques ensures that every bite of our Wiener Schnitzel is a true delight. But our restaurant is also the birthplace of the Figlmüller Schnitzel. The special thing about the Figlmüller Schnitzel is that it is the largest in Vienna and, at 30 cm in diameter, protrudes over the edge of the plate. It weighs about 250 grams. The finest pork is used, namely from the carreerose. This is a high-quality back cut that hardly swells when baked in vegetable oil. Three different pans are used for this and not a deep fryer.

KB: What is the schnitzel’s recipe?

At Figlmüller on Bäckerstraße, we serve the Original Wiener schnitzel, as our great grandmother fried up a century ago. We only use finest cuts from the rear of the veal. We then fry up the Wiener schnitzel in a special family mixture of oil until golden.

KB: Figlmüller has its own Schnitzel Academy?

Certainly! Our Schnitzel Academy at Figlmüller offers a wonderful opportunity for those who have a passion for culinary traditions. You know, back in the day, Sundays used to echo with the sound of pounding in our kitchen, a precursor to the delicious anticipation of freshly fried schnitzel. Unfortunately, with time, the authentic method of crafting a genuine Wiener schnitzel has started to fade away. But we’re determined to change that narrative. At our Wiener Schnitzel Academy, participants don’t just learn how to make a schnitzel – they learn how to craft the very best. To share this time-honored recipe, we’ve opened a private kitchen space. It’s a place where people can gather, unwind, and immerse themselves in the art of schnitzel-making, picking up valuable tricks of the trade along the way. It’s all about keeping this cherished tradition alive and passing it on to future generations.

KB: Did the restaurant have famous guest over the years?

Famous guests from within the country visit us repeatedly. But we have also welcomed international stars like Goldie Hawn, politician Jean-Claude Juncker, Larry Hagman, Harry Belafonte or athletes like Roger Federer are visiting us repeatedly.

KB: Which movies and series has the restaurant appeared in?

Film crews visit us repeatedly and shoot for various TV channels and documentaries, like “Great Chefs “on CNN. Recently, the film crew from the cooking show “From Scratch” visited us, and we filmed with them across Austria. It’s always exciting for us and brings us a lot of joy, as they truly are people from all around the world.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to your restaurant.

If these walls could talk, they’d share incredible stories – tales of traditions upheld through generations, of both renowned and lesser-known guests from across the globe. They’d recount tales of the finest wines and boundless indulgence that extends beyond the plate, not just metaphorically. Rustic and charming, these terms apply as much to our waitstaff as they do to the interior of our restaurant at Wollzeile 5. From the moment you set foot in the establishment, you’re transported to a different era. Every detail echoes the tradition that Johann Figlmüller laid right here in 1905. It’s a history you can experience and, above all, savor.

KB: Why should people visit Restaurant Figlmüller?

Guests should visit us to experience the unique combination of traditional Viennese cuisine, historical ambiance, generous portions, and warm hospitality. Here, they can savor classic Austrian dishes in a cozy atmosphere and be enchanted by Vienna’s rich culinary tradition.

