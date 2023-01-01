The Story Of… Hotel Des Indes in The Hague, The Netherlands







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Hotel Des Indes

Hotel Des Indes is a 5-star hotel in The Hague. It opened on May 1, 1881, by Prince Frederik of Orange, the second son of King William III. Being close to the government buildings and embassies, the hotel hosted many politicians over the years. Stars like Michael Jackson, Audrey Hepburn, Prince, Sir Mick Jagger, Bono and many more also called the hotel home away from home. With 92 rooms and suites and rates starting around 198 Euros per night in the low season, you might want to check it out, spend the night and experience elegant luxury with a glimpse of the past.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Hotel Des Indes was founded?

In 1858, Baron van Brienen van de Groote Lindt and Dortsmunde had a stately mansion built by master builder Arend Rodenburg on Lange Voorhout. Cost: one and a half tons of pure gold. On April 17, 1858, the eldest and the youngest son laid the foundation stone. The building was completed around 1859; the whole setup took more time. On February 27, 1862, the building was inaugurated with a ball. 300 guests came. In addition to his Clingendael estate, this chamberlain of King William III and member of the Provincial Council of South Holland also wanted a more centrally located location in The Hague where he could throw large parties. The house had a spacious courtyard, stables, a hay barn, servants’ quarters, private quarters, and a beautiful ballroom. The building had 2 wine cellars with 8500 bottles of wine and other alcoholic drinks. It also has a gallery with 275 paintings.

The bronze doorknobs all have the initial ‘B’ by Van Brienen. After the death of the Baron on April 9, 1863, his eldest son Arnold was assigned the important property. After a few years, he sells it to the hotelier Paulez, who gives it back to his daughter. This daughter, together with her husband, the ex-professional soldier Friedrich Joannes Gerardus Wirtz, turns it into a hotel. After four years of renovation, the building was officially opened on May 1, 1881, by Prince Frederik of Orange, the second son of the King.

KB: How many rooms does the hotel have?

92 rooms & suites

KB: At what rate do the rooms start?

This depends on the season, in the low season room rate starts at around 198 Euro.

KB: The hotel is close to The Hague’s government buildings. Have you had many politicians staying at the hotel?

We have a strong relationship with all ministries and embassies in The Hague, so we cannot mention any names of politicians but being a 5-star hotel in The Hague you can imagine we hosted many.

KB: Any famous guests staying at the hotel over the years?

Winston Churchill, Anna Pavlova, Josephine Baker, Audrey Hepburn, Roger Moore, Barry White, Sting, Prince, Mick Jagger, One Direction, Bono, Michael Jackson and many more…

KB: What is the history room at your hotel?

Near the hotel reception, we have a separate area where we have created a timeline display with the history of the hotel. By reading all the stories you can almost hear the walls whisper them to you.

KB: The hotel had a gigolo service?

In 1925 the hotel provided a sensational first; the presence of a gigolo. This novelty of a dancer for ladies without male company pleased the hotel very much, only in later years would the reputation of the gigolo change. Entertainment has always been a major focus at Hotel Des Indes. There are few details known about the gigolo.

KB: The hotel management was hiding Jewish people during WW2?

The story goes that during the Second World War, the hotel was a Wehrmacht hotel and that some by Jewish people were hiding on the roof. The Monegasque hotel director Rey had placed a dovecote on the roof of the hotel long before the war broke out. After all, prize pigeons were his hobby. During the war years, their dovecote provided shelter for a few people in hiding. We are not sure if the story is true…

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to your hotel.

Immediately when you enter the impressive foyer of Hotel Des Indes you imagine yourself back in time. The monumental entrance where carriages with visitors used to drive into the building breathes history. The sumptuous interior of the Lounge & Restaurant, befitting the status of this iconic hotel, is chic and warm and inviting at the same time. The marble columns, chandeliers and wide stately staircases tell the story of the 19th-century city palace of Baron van Brienen, which would later become the luxurious Hotel Des Indes.

From the upper floor, called the Rotunda, you have a great view of the Lounge & Restaurant. From this spot, the Baron used to greet guests who had just arrived. On that same first floor we have several beautiful salons where we can host dinners, weddings or meetings, many historical details can still be found in the rooms, like the old fireplaces and bronze doorknobs with the letter B of the Baron van Brienen.

KB: Why should people stay at Hotel Des Indes?

If you would like to experience elegant luxury with a glimpse of the past, you need to stay at Hotel Des Indes. The hotel has a very romantic and historical feel to you. The French interior designer, Jacques Garcia, who renovated the hotel in 2005, kept many original details of the past with a modern twist.

