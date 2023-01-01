The Story Of… Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin







(Exclusive Interview with Managing Director Karina Ansos)

By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Hotel Adlon Kempinski

Opposite the Brandenburg Gate with an address in Berlin that is pure luxury, you find Hotel Adlon Kempinski. A 5-star hotel which opened as Hotel Adlon in 1907 and survived two World Wars before it burnt down in May 1945. When the reunified city of Berlin started a new in the early nineties, the “Adlon” was one of the first striking buildings to rise again. The hotel was officially opened by German President Roman Herzog on 23 August 1997. This monumental institution has been returned to the city, restored to its former glory. The Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin has 307 rooms and 78 suites. Liam Neeson’s “Unknown” was filmed in large parts at the hotel. Marlene Dietrich was discovered, and Greta Garbo stayed here. If you are in Berlin, whether you are a history buff, a connoisseur of luxury, or a traveler seeking unforgettable experiences, a visit to the Adlon promises to be an adventure. Go check it out!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Hotel Adlon Kempinski was founded?

The Hotel Adlon owes its name to its original owner, Lorenz Adlon. Lorenz Adlon’s vision was to create the most opulent hotel in the world, setting standards previously unseen in the hotel industry. He opened the Adlon with the support of Kaiser Wilhelm II in October 1907. Guests were amazed by the sophistication and comfort: facilities included hot and cold running water, gas and electricity and a refrigeration and cooling system linked into a fountain. There was even a power plant, which provided electricity to the 110-volt light bulbs produced specially for the hotel. Shortly after opening, Adlon’s vision was realized when the Hotel Adlon was acknowledged to be ‘one of the most beautiful hotels in the world’. Its architecture, interior design and advanced technology were praised across the globe. Over the following years, the Adlon became the centre of social life in Berlin. The building of the Adlon, which had survived both World Wars unscathed until it burnt down in early May 1945, was later demolished.

But the name lived on in the minds of Berliners, and not just Berliners. The “Adlon” endured, it remained a legend and appeared regularly in stories, books, films and memories. And when the reunified city of Berlin started a new in the early nineties, the “Adlon” was one of the first striking buildings to rise again. The hotel was officially opened by German President Roman Herzog on 23 August 1997. This monumental institution has been returned to the city, restored to its former glory.

KB: Who was Lorenz Adlon?

Lorenz Adlon was a native of Mainz, where he completed a carpentry apprenticeship. He then turned to managing renowned gastronomies in the region, moving to Berlin in 1880, where he gradually acquired several trendy restaurants and wine shops. Adlon’s dream, however, was to build a superlative hotel. With the support of Kaiser Wilhelm II, he invested 20 million gold marks and two years into the creation of his hotel, which opened on 23 October 1907.

KB: The hotel is built opposite The Brandenburg Gate. That is a prime location. Is this an advantage or sometimes also a disadvantage?

It is undoubtedly a great advantage. There are very few hotels in the world that are in such proximity to the biggest landmark of the city, if not the country. The Brandenburg Gate is so closely intertwined with German history – it is the symbol of Germany’s unity and freedom.

KB: How many rooms and suites does the hotel have?

The Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin has 307 rooms and 78 suites. With 16 different categories, the luxury hotel offers Germany’s largest variety of suites – including three presidential suites and 40 suites equipped with a living and working area and a kitchenette.

KB: Which famous people stayed at your hotel over the years?

There were countless. The old Hotel Adlon was already famous for its illustrious guests, which include Europe’s nobility – even with the Russian tsar. Marlene Dietrich was discovered, and Greta Garbo stayed here. Albert Einstein often waved to passers-by from his corner window on the Pariser Platz, overlooking the Brandenburg Gate. Charlie Chaplin always stayed in suite 101-114 and nearly lost his trousers as a crowd of fans jostled him when trying to enter the hotel on the night of the premier of ‘Lights in the Big City’. Other famous guests have included tenor Enrico Caruso, Teddy and Franklin D. Roosevelt, Henry Ford, Josephine Baker, Thomas Edison or Thomas Mann, who stopped at the Adlon en route to Stockholm to receive the Nobel Prize for literature. The reopened Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin has seamlessly continued the reputation of its legendary predecessor. Above all, it is the unofficial guest house of the German government and has hosted countless presidents and monarchs from all over the world. But famous stars from the film and music scene, from business and sports are also among the illustrious guests.

KB: Has the hotel appeared in movies and series? I believe Liam Neeson’s Unknown was filmed at the hotel?

Yes, that is correct. “Unknown” is set in large parts in the hotel, but mainly exclusively in Berlin. Further filming for international productions such as “Berlin Station”, “The Equalizer 2” or “The Good Liar” took place at the Adlon, as did German film and cinema productions. The most famous of these was certainly the three-part family saga “Das Adlon”, which was synchronized after its premiere and broadcast throughout Europe and China.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to your hotel.

As soon as you arrive at the main entrance of the hotel, you immediately realize that you are in one of the most popular places in Berlin: Against the backdrop of the imposing Brandenburg Gate, lively life takes place on Pariser Platz. Liveried doormen and bellboys in the uniforms of the old Hotel Adlon warmly welcome guests. If you step further under the large red awning through the revolving door, you enter a world of elegance, luxury and unique courtesy. Soft piano sounds fill the heart of the hotel – the famous lobby with its even more famous elephant fountain below the large glass dome. This structure is an exact replica of the original historic piece, which once adorned the Goethe Garden of the old Adlon and today one of many elements that recall the hotel’s illustrious past. A glass of chilled champagne, a piece of cake freshly baked in the in-house patisserie, or the famous Afternoon Tea are the perfect accompaniments to the exquisite service offered by the charming lobby bar team.

Immediate to the right, the brasserie Quarré with its German French specialties welcome its guests for lunch and dinner. Another highlight is the surrounding terrace directly on Pariser Platz and the boulevard Unter den Linden with the unique view of the Brandenburg Gate.

To the left is the spacious reception area, flanked on both sides by long counters staffed by the experienced concierges and the iconic Ladies in Red – the Guest Relations team. Then, past the lobby, you either head to the imposing main staircase that leads to the Bel Etage. Here you will find the spacious breakfast area, the 2-star Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer restaurant, and the private salons for cocktail receptions and smaller events.

Instead of the main staircase, however, you can also choose the beautiful elevators, which still seem from the last century due to the old floor hands. Further ahead is the exquisite event area, the two winter gardens with their high glass domes, the exquisite ballroom with its spacious foyer.

At the back of the hotel is the sophisticated Adlon Spa by Resense: spread over 900 square meters on three levels, it is an oasis of well-being offering exclusive beauty treatments, massages and therapeutic programs. that combine a high level of expertise, the latest findings on skin research and natural cosmetic products. A unique combination of pure luxury to pamper the senses. Of course, there is also a large wellness area with heated indoor pool, whirlpool, saunas and fitness room.

KB: Why should people visit Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin?

Located in the heart of Berlin, Hotel Adlon Kempinski is a timeless masterpiece that lures travelers with its rich history, unparalleled tradition and exceptional service. Located near the famous Brandenburg Gate, this famous hotel offers more than just accommodation – it is an experience that captures the essence of Berlin’s past and present. Steeped in history, the Adlon Kempinski Hotel has witnessed some of the most significant moments in the city’s history. The hotel, which has survived two world wars and numerous historical events, exudes a unique charm that seamlessly blends the past with modern luxury.

The hotel’s commitment to preserving its tradition is unwavering and is reflected in its opulent design and classic decor. A stay at the Adlon is an immersion in the elegance of a bygone era, where every detail has been carefully crafted to provide a glimpse into the past while offering the comforts of the present. However, it is not only the history that makes the Hotel Adlon Kempinski special, but also the unparalleled service that truly sets it apart. The attention to detail and personal attention from the staff make each guest’s stay a very special experience. In addition to luxurious accommodations and impeccable service, Hotel Adlon Kempinski offers a variety of experiences to tantalize the senses. Enjoy world-class cuisine in the fine restaurants, relax with an indulgent spa treatment, or sip a cocktail in the lobby bar or on the terrace overlooking the impressive Brandenburg Gate. The hotel’s prime location makes it an ideal base for exploring Berlin’s cultural attractions, vibrant neighborhoods, and eclectic arts scene.

In summary, Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin is more than just a hotel; it’s a journey through time, an embodiment of luxury, and an ode to the city’s captivating history. Whether you are a history buff, a connoisseur of luxury, or a traveler seeking unforgettable experiences, a visit to the Adlon promises to be an adventure.

