LGBTQ+ Indepth With… Olivia Hill

Olivia Hill is 57, born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. The parent to two and grandparent to four children is a transgender activist and educator on women’s rights. She came out at age fifty-two as a trans woman. She served ten years in the US Navy with two tours in the Persian Gulf including Desert Storm. She is on the Board of Directors for the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce and is currently in the process of writing her first book. She ran for office to fix the broken utilities and infrastructure problems in Nashville and won the election for Nashville’s Metro Council in September 2023.

KB: Where are you from?

I was born and raised in Nashville Tennessee

KB: How old were you when you realized that you wanted to be a woman?

I always felt like me growing up. I occasionally wore dresses at home and played with my mother’s make up and wigs. I was raised in a very loving atmosphere, and I always felt loved and cared for. It wasn’t until age 10 that I wanted to start wearing dresses to school. That’s when I was sent to a psychiatrist to teach me that I had to be a boy, and like boy things. At the same time, my mother signed me up for Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, football, baseball, and basketball. To try and man up her broken child.

KB: When did you come out as a transgender?

At age 10 was when I started to feel broken. Because I always felt like myself on the inside, but my family, my physician and the psychiatrist told me I had to be a boy. As I continued to go through life, I always felt like me on the inside, but hid it from everyone. And then finally in 2017 I couldn’t handle living the lie anymore. I had to live as my authentic self. So, I started the journey of coming out to friends, family colleagues, and work. Along with starting hormones and scheduling all my surgeries.

KB: How did your family and friends react?

When I came out in the latter part of 2017, my friends and my family slowly started to back away. Until eventually, everyone had walked away and was gone.

KB: You recently won the election for Nashville City Council and became the first transgender to hold this position. What made you want to campaign for it and how did you feel when you heard you won?

I ran for office to fix the broken utilities and infrastructure problems in Nashville Tennessee. I did not run to become the first transwoman. The fact that I am the first trans woman is just part of who I am and not why I ran. So far as how it made me feel when I won…. I think it must be the same feeling that someone hitting the lottery must feel.

KB: You sued Vanderbilt University for gender discrimination. What happened?

The case was settled, and I cannot legally discuss very much about the case. You can Google Olivia Hill versus Vanderbilt University and read the article in the student newspaper called the Hustler and read a lot more than I can tell you.

KB: You served in the US Navy during Desert Storm?

I served 10 years in the U.S. Navy. I did three deployments. Two of which were in the Persian Gulf during Desert Storm. As far as my shipmates, I hid it from everyone. I was an E-6 when I was discharged from the Navy.

KB: What do you think of all the religions out there who still see being LGBTQ+ as a sin?

I personally don’t believe there’s any religion that does hate LGBT folks as a sin. I think certain people hate LGBT folks and use religion as a crutch. God made us all in his likeness. And we all know that God doesn’t make junk. So, when he made me, I was not a mistake. I attended church regularly

KB: Did you ever have any hate incidents or experiences?

I have had several. But we could do an entire article just on my transition. I try to look at my transition as a very positive thing. It has been a hard road filled with tons of challenges and obstacles, but I am as happy as any one human could ever be. And that is where I put all my focus. It was extremely difficult and hard but had a wonderfully amazing outcome!!

KB: LGBTQ+ is still a crime in many countries around the world. How do you feel about this?

I try not to focus too much on what goes on in other countries about hate. there’s enough to think and feel about here. It is my genuine belief that most of the hate that is out there is due to a lack of understanding and learning. And once a person has an opportunity to meet a LGBT person, they usually walk away with a different opinion of LGBT folks. Usually very positive

KB: What would you like to say to all the haters out there?

Let’s go have coffee and talk. I would love to hear what you think of me and take the time to tell them the truth about who I really am.

