Republicans Oust Kevin McCarthy As Speaker Of House







By Nikki Slusher

House Republicans have officially kicked off the newest part of their internal Civil War by ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday in a no-confidence vote. This is the first time in U.S. history that a speaker has been removed during their term.

Unprecedented? Sure. Unexpected? Not in the slightest. Even Helen Keller could’ve seen that McCarthy would ultimately lose his post after his terrible deal he made with the far right wing of his caucus back in January.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) formally launched the removal process Monday evening. The mega-forehead and currently under investigation for sex-trafficking congressman stated that McCarthy was no longer entitled to being speaker as he wasn’t representing the Republican caucus since he worked with Democrats to pass a short-term funding bill over the weekend to avoid a government shutdown.

Afterwards McCarthy guest appeared on MSNBC to blame Democrats for wanting a shutdown. He was quickly corrected that more Democrats voted for the stopgap bill than Republicans. McCarthy was unable to defend his lie about Democrats and quickly moved the conversation on to other irrelevant GOP talking points; hoping that GOP voters weren’t able to count how many votes each side produced.

All House Democrats and eight Republicans voted to approve the “motion to vacate” introduced by Gaetz. After the vote, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) stepped into the speaker pro-temper role and took hold of the gavel to bring the chamber into recess. The House Republicans caucus will be meeting Tuesday evening to discuss what steps to take next. However, several allies of McCarthy’s plan to offer up his name in the upcoming round of speaker votes.

At this time reports indicate that McCarthy does not intend to run for speaker again. Considering his allies were “begging” Democrats to vote in support of him, I highly doubt he will even get near the gavel again. Other potential contenders include Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota and Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, both popular members among rank-and-file Republicans.

If McCarthy thought he still had a friend in former President Donald Trump, who he visited at Mar-a-Lago after January 6th to kiss the ring, then he learned the hard way that Trump is tossing him to the side. While McCarthy tried to stay as a loyal lap dog to the guy facing 91 felony indictments, Trump declined to give any comment about McCarthy’s tumultuous tenure as Speaker.

Once again Republicans have shown that they are unable to manage their own caucus, and that if you work in a bipartisan manner you will be removed. The inability to govern is due to the GOP’s own failure to provide an adequate platform, and to control the far right members of the chamber who are more simply noisey Trump cult members.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt