Trump Allegedly Shared Nuclear Secrets with Australian Billionaire at Mar-a-Lago







By Nikki Slusher

Former President Donald Trump reportedly shared classified information about US nuclear submarines with Anthony Pratt, an Australian billionaire, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida following his presidency. I bet the Saudis are pissed they spent $2 billion when all they had to do was hang at his golf club.

Sources told ABC News that Trump discussed the number of nuclear warheads US submarines carry and how close they can get to Russian submarines without being detected. Pratt is alleged to have shared this information with “more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists.”

Pratt told Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigators that he was not shown any of the government documents Trump kept at his Palm Beach club and residence; yet his alleged actions have raised serious concerns about Trump’s handling of US classified information.

The Espionage Act prohibits the unauthorized removal or retention of classified information, and it is a crime to share classified information with unauthorized individuals. If convicted, Trump could face up to 10 years in prison. He is currently facing 91 felony charges in four different jurisdictions across the country.

The Justice Department is currently investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents, and it is unclear whether he will be charged for sharing with Pratt. However, the allegations about Trump discussing nuclear secrets with Pratt are a significant development and turn of events.

The allegations have also sparked a debate about whether Trump should be prosecuted for his actions. Some argue that he should be held accountable for his alleged mishandling of classified information, while others argue that pursuing charges would be politically motivated.

The Justice Department will ultimately decide whether to charge Trump, but the allegations about sharing nuclear secrets are among the most serious he has faced since leaving office. If the allegations against Trump are true, they would have serious implications for the country’s national security. Nuclear secrets are some of the most closely guarded secrets in the world, and sharing them with unauthorized individuals could give them a significant advantage over the United States.

The allegations also raise questions about Trump’s judgment and his fitness to hold office. If he is willing to share nuclear secrets with a foreign businessman, what other classified information might he be willing to share?

The Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents is ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether he will be charged. However, the allegations about sharing nuclear secrets are a significant development and they could have serious implications for Trump and for the United States.

