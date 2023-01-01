LGBTQ+ Indepth With… Jennifer Hopelezz







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photo credits: Ronal Porras, Peter van Vugt, Michel Swart and Remon van den Kommer

Jennifer Hopelezz is 38 years old. Originally from Sydney, Australia, she has called Amsterdam her home for quite some time now. She takes pride in being the head of the House of Hopelezz, a gigantic drag house with over 30 talented drag artists. Additionally, she is a co-owner of cruise club ChUrch and Sauna NZ, a well-known gay sauna right in the heart of Amsterdam. She has been involved in the world of drag for several years, and she enjoys merging her passion for drag with activism. Her main focus is fighting discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, promoting sex positivity, working to end the AIDS epidemic, and advocating for accessible PrEP (a drug that prevents HIV infection) for everyone who needs it.

KB: Where were you born and how was it growing up?

I was born and grew up in Sydney, Australia. I come from a Greek-Australian background, so I had hard-working immigrant grandparents’ way back in the family history – but by the time my siblings and I were born it was a middle-class suburban private school situation. A little conservative and strait-laced even though we lived on the edge of this big and bustling city. I went straight from high school to medical school and actually worked as a doctor for one year before I quit and left Sydney drifting around Australia and the world until I eventually came to Amsterdam in the 1990s.

KB: Who is Richard Keldoulis?

So, Richard Keldoulis is that person who came from a conventional suburban background, but just wanted to break free and see the world and have sex with as many people as he could ha ha ha. But he eventually found himself (and his life partner Elard) in Amsterdam, a city where he felt he could really be himself.

KB: Who is Jennifer Hopelezz?

Jennifer Hopelezz is a businesswoman, sportswoman, activist, and mother of the House of Hopelezz- Amsterdam’s, oldest and largest drag house with more than 50 kids! Her activism involves sex positivity and promoting PrEP (a pill that prevents HIV transmission), fighting HIV stigma and battling queer discrimination. She’s co-owner of the legendary gay cruise club ChUrch, gay men’s Sauna NZ as well as co-founder of Pink Point (the LGBTQ info kiosk at the Homomonument), the Drag Olympics, The Streetheart Festival, as well as Superball, a ‘Eurovision for Drag artists.’

KB: How did your family and friends react when you showed your alter ego?

When I first dipped my toes into the world of drag, my friends couldn’t believe their eyes! They thought it was absolutely hilarious and completely out of character for me. You see, I wasn’t exactly known for hogging the spotlight; I used to be quite the academic and bookworm. (Yes, I even earned a medical degree back in Sydney!) My dear old mum had a mixed bag of emotions about my newfound passion. She found it amusing that her studious child was strutting their stuff in drag, but there was always a touch of concern in her eyes. She worried about how

people would react and whether I’d stay safe while chasing my drag dreams.

KB: What can you do and say as Richard that you cannot do as Jennifer?

Jennifer is all about embracing the stage and basking in the spotlight, while Richard, well, he’s more of the low-key type. For me, drag has become a powerful tool to shine a light on the things I’m truly passionate about. But here’s the twist: it’s a bit of a double-edged sword. You see, sometimes the message I’m trying to convey gets lost in the glitter and glam. People tend to focus on the makeup and may not take me as seriously as I’d like. On the flip side, though, those flashy looks do get me plenty of camera time and the chance to voice my opinions. If I were just sporting jeans or a dull grey suit, I doubt I’d attract the same attention. There’s this saying that your drag character and your own personality start to merge, and I’ve found that to be true for me. Jennifer has taught Richard a thing or two along the way and vice versa. When I first arrived in Amsterdam, there was this amazing drag performer from Belgium, and her name was Fabiola. She eventually became my drag mother. Fabiola was a force to be reckoned with, always in the corner of the underdog, whether it was the LGBTQ+ community or those struggling with homelessness and addiction. What struck me most was that because of her extravagant appearance, Fabiola consistently garnered media attention. It was an eye-opener for me, realizing that I, too, could use my drag persona for a noble cause.

KB: You have a club called The ChUrch in Amsterdam. What shows do you organize there?

For the past 15 years, my partners and I have been the driving force behind Club ChUrch. Our club is all about embracing the concept of sex positivity. While our roots lie in being a gay cruise club, we’ve evolved over time to host a diverse range of theme nights that resonate with the entire LGBTQ+ community. We’ve got around 20 different themes in our repertoire, ranging from bare-it-all nights and underwear extravaganzas to gatherings tailored for sportswear enthusiasts, bears, lesbians, non-binaries, and more. What’s truly special is that Club ChUrch has grown into an invaluable safe haven for our entire community

KB: What do you think of all the religions out there who still see being LGBTQ as a sin?

As for my thoughts on religions, well, I do run a club called ChUrch, so I don’t think I’m in a position to criticize any particular belief system. It’s an interesting topic for me because I was brought up in an environment that was quite anti-religious. My mother had strong negative feelings towards all religions, and I think some of that perspective rubbed off on me subconsciously. I’ve observed that just as people who grow up in religious households often adopt those beliefs deeply, those from more secular backgrounds tend to carry their own outlook. In the wise words of the great philosopher Oprah Winfrey, “whatever gets you through the night.” I believe that religion can provide solace and guidance for many, but it can also be a source of conflicts and disasters in the world. It all comes down to how you choose to view it – a glass half empty or half full, if you will

KB: Did you ever have a hate experiences or incidents?

Navigating discrimination is like treading two different paths for me. When I’m not in drag, life is relatively smooth sailing in that regard. However, the moment I step into drag, it’s a whole new ballgame. It’s disheartening to experience instances where Uber or taxi drivers flat-out refuse service. Walking around certain parts of the city, like the bustling central tourist areas of Leidseplein and Rembrandtplein, can be downright unsafe. As someone who publicly lodges complaints when faced with discrimination in taxis and Uber, I’ve had the opportunity to hear stories from others in the LGBTQ+ community, particularly drag performers, trans individuals, and people in fetish gear. It’s become a personal mission of mine to tackle this issue head-on. I understand it’s a long and winding road ahead, but hey, we’ve got a plan! Ha ha! I believe the very first step is raising awareness because many folks who aren’t part of the queer community have no clue about the challenges we face. You see, I do drag because it brings me joy and fulfilment, but it’s also my job. And damn it, I need to get from point A to point B, which often involves taking a taxi. Public transport is often not a safe option, so it leaves us with limited choices – taxis or good old-fashioned biking (actually my personal favorite way to get around)

KB: LGBTQ is still a crime in many countries around the world. How do you feel about this?

There is legal discrimination and worse in many countries in the world. I think it’s pretty depressing actually. In my life I’ve seen the legalization of marriage, the anchoring of LGBT rights in many constitutions like in Holland and Australia but at the same time I’ve seen this huge rise in transphobia and hatred against drag queens, which I had not seen coming. I really don’t believe that the world is getting better and more open and more accepting. I believe we go through waves and at the moment unfortunately, I believe things are really getting worse. You know in the old days it was illegal to cross dress, like 100 years ago in many states in America, and also in Europe and Australia. I used to find that incredible. But now it looks like we’re heading back that way again with drag performances being banned in certain states in America as well as any public display of drag or cross dressing. It’s extremely depressing, but all we can do is try and make a difference in our own little world. I know every single person can make a difference and I’m just trying to make a difference here in my hometown of Amsterdam.

KB: What would you like to say to all the haters out there?

I think dialogue is the key to solving all our issues, and I try to come in contact with people who think differently from me in a respectful environment and to realize that actually we’re all just the same, we’re all just ignorant humans trying to make the best of things ha ha!

