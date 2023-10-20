George Santos Gets Hit With New 23-Count Indictment







By Nikki Slusher

On October 10, 2023, Republican Representative George Santos of New York was hit with a new 23-count indictment. The charges include identity theft, wire fraud, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. This indictment supersedes the 13-count indictment that Santos was facing earlier this year.

According to the new indictment, Santos and his former campaign finance chief, Nancy Marks, allegedly enlisted 10 family members without their knowledge to donate to the campaign in order to make it seem like Santos was getting enough support to qualify for party funds. Santos is also accused of filing fraudulent fundraising reports with the FEC and repeatedly charging the credit cards of campaign contributors without authorization.

In addition to the new charges, the indictment alleges that Santos lied to Congress about his personal financial situation. For example, Santos claimed that he had lent his campaign $500,000, when in fact he only had $8,000 on hand.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him. He is due back in court on October 27.

The new indictment against Santos is a major blow to his political career. It is also a sign that federal prosecutors are taking his case very seriously. Santos is the first sitting member of Congress to be indicted on criminal charges since 2010.

The indictment also raises serious questions about Santos’s character and fitness to serve in Congress. The new charges against Santos make it even more difficult for him to remain in office. If he is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and would be forced to resign.

Even if he is acquitted, the new charges will likely damage his reputation and make it difficult for him to be re-elected. Undoubtedly this new indictment against Santos is a major embarrassment for the Republican Party.

The indictment has once again raised questions about the Republican Party’s vetting process for its candidates. Santos was able to run for Congress and win despite the fact that he had a history of financial problems and was facing allegations of fraud.

The GOP is now under pressure to take action against Santos. Some members of the party have already called for him to resign. It remains to be seen what the party will do, but the new charges have put the GOP in a precarious position. After the ousting of Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, how much more can the GOP take only 13 months before the 2024 presidential election?

