Senator Tommy Tuberville Falls Down Plane Stairs







By Nikki Slusher

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) fell down the stairs while exiting a plane on Wednesday, in Orlando, Florida. The incident was caught on video and quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Tuberville can be seen carrying two bags as he walks down the stairs. He appears to lose his footing about halfway down and falls down the rest of the way. Airport personnel can be seen checking on him at the bottom of the stairs.

Tuberville was not seriously injured in the fall. He released a statement saying that he was “just a little banged up” and that he was “thankful to the airport personnel for checking on me.”

The incident sparked a wave of jokes and memes on social media. Some people compared Tuberville’s fall to President Joe Biden’s recent stumbles, while others simply mocked the senator for his clumsiness.

A personal favorite I saw was from Meidas Touch, sharing a video on TikTok of the fall with the caption “Tommy Tumbleville.” However, some people also defended Tuberville, saying that it was easy to lose your footing on stairs, especially when carrying bags.

Considering he walks all over our military by blocking leadership appointments, I’d say it’s safe to say this was a little bit of karma. Please keep Tuberville in your thoughts and stairs during this time.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt