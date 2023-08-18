Tyson Fury’s Historic Rivals to Becoming the Greatest Heavyweight of All Time

Tyson Fury’s long-awaited bout against Oleksandr Usyk has finally been set in stone. The fight will take place on December 23 this year, or early next year depending on how Fury fares in his prior fight against Francis Ngannou.

Fury vs Usyk will crown one of the all-time greats

Fury will put his WBC belt on the line and Usyk will risk his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles. This means that one of the fighters will walk away as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world – a title that legends of the past like Mike Tyson have held.

Both boxers have enjoyed long and invincible boxing careers, and whoever comes out on top will have a strong claim to being one of, if not the greatest heavyweight of all time.

The most likely victor is Fury, and his prior legacy is also superior to the Ukrainian’s – he has faced 34 fights and remained unbeaten compared to Usyk’s 21.

The Gypsy King will likely extend his record against boxing debutant Ngannou in October before facing Usyk. In a bet on Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou, the former is unsurprisingly the overwhelming favorite at odds of -1200.

where will you be when history is made? @francis_ngannou

🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦

the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.@Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/5xp49izekc — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 18, 2023



Winning against Ngannou and then Usyk would make Fury unbeaten in the sport over a 36-fight career as well as the undisputed champion of the heavyweight division. That would make him undeniably one of the all-time greats, and perhaps even the most extraordinary to ever grace the heavyweight division.

But who are Fury’s biggest rivals in the history of the sport to claiming greatest of all time status?

Rocky Marciano

Rocky Marciano is as it stands the only heavyweight world champion in history to retire without a single defeat on their record. But of course, Fury could well match that feat, which is why he is undoubtedly in the discussion.

Marciano entered the ring 49 times and won each and every single time – a remarkable 43 came via knockout. The American comfortably won against boxing legends such as the former 12-year world champion title holder Joe Louis.

If Fury can end his career undefeated, then his achievement would arguably be more impressive than Marciano’s, especially considering the competitive era it took place.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is certainly boxing’s biggest name throughout the history of the sport. He was the first-ever three-time heavyweight champion of the world.

His career did not quite follow the invincible trend that Fury may continue later this year, but his longevity was incredible.

Ali fought in professional fights for 21 years between 1960 and 1981, over which he recorded 56 wins and 5 losses. The American recorded an admirable 37 knockouts out of his 56 victories which makes him one of the most lethal heavyweights that have been seen to this day.

“He could have whupped any fighter in the world, except me. He is great – greater than I thought. He is one hell of a fighter and it was one hell of a fight.” – Muhammad Ali on Joe Frazier 📸: @LeiferNeil #MuhammadAli #Icon #ThrillainManila #MuhammadAlivsJoeFrazier #Boxing pic.twitter.com/JSYt9NYnGg — Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli) October 8, 2023

Ultimately Fury could match Marciano’s unique accomplishment of retiring as an undefeated heavyweight. He has also been fighting professionally for more than 15 years and has put aside an array of the leading fighters within his generation.

If Fury can beat Usyk then he will seriously be considered amongst the most legendary heavyweights of all time. His combination of invincibility and longevity should realistically lead to him being renowned as the leading star to have ever graced the heaviest division in boxing.