Rudolph Isley, Founding Member of The Isley Brothers Dies at 84 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Singer-Songwriter Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members of the legendary R&B group The Isley Brothers, passed away October 11, 2023. A cause of death was not disclosed. He was 84.

Isley, a Cincinnati native began singing in church at a young age. In his teen years he was singing as a member of the Isley Brothers with Kelly, Ronnie and Vernon. Vernon died a few years after the group’s formation. The remaining three Isley’s moved to New York to seek a recording deal. After recording with smaller labels, the Isleys signed with RCA Records in 1959. Their first significant recording was the song “Shout”. They followed up with “Twist & Shout” and the Grammy Award winning hit “It’s Your Thing”. The younger Isley brothers, Ernie and Marvin, were included in the group in 1973. Their inclusion turned the trio into a full band and led the band to the height of their success.

The Isley Brothers produced over 30 studio albums and released such singles as “Summer Breeze”, Parts 1 & 2, “This Old Heart of Mine”, “Footsteps in the Dark”, Parts 1 & 2 and “Between the Sheets”.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Rudolph Isely’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt