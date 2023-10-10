“Lost in Space” Star Mark Goddard Dies at 87- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Mark Goddard, star of the 1960s TV series LOST IN SPACE, passed away October 10, 2023 in Hingham, Massachusetts while under hospice care. This past summer Goddard had been hospitalized with pneumonia, then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis, for which there is no cure. Goddard was 87.

Mark Goddard was born on July 24, 1936, in Lowell, Massachusetts. He spent his high school experience playing on both the baseball and basketball teams, leading both to the state championship finals. Although he had hopes of becoming a professional basketball player, he turned to acting, studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Two years later he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

His acting career began in 1959, after three weeks in Hollywood, he landed a role in the series JOHNNY RINGO (1959-1960). In 1960 he landed a role on the Western series THE REBEL (1959-1961), and following that, he was cast on another Western series THE RIFLEMAN (1958-1963). From 1965-1968 Goddard starred as Major Don West on the classic series LOST IN SPACE. Goddard’s LOST IN SPACE costars include screen legend June Lockhart, Guy Williams, Jonathan Harris, Angela Cartwright, Bill Mumy, and Marta Kristen. He appeared as a General in the motion picture LOST IN SPACE (1998), which was based on the original series.

Goddard’s additional credits include THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES (1962-1971), THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), GUNSMOKE (1955-1975), PERRY MASON (1957-1966), THE FUGITIVE (1963-1967), ADAM-12 (1968-1975), BENSON (1979-1986), BARNABY JONES (1973-1980), ONE LIFE TO LIVE (1968-2013), THE FALL GUY (1981-1986), and GENERAL HOSPITAL (1963-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mark Goddard’s family during their time of grief.

