“Carrie” Actress Piper Laurie Dies at 91 – Entertainment News

Three-time Oscar nominated actress Piper Laurie passed away October 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. No immediate cause of death was given however, it was revealed that Laurie was ill for some time. She was 91.

Laurie’s career began in the late 1940s when she signed a contract with Universal Studios. Her breakout role was in LOUISA (1950), with Ronald Reagan. Career highlights include Laurie starring opposite leading man Paul Newman in THE HUSTLER (1961), her acclaimed portrayal of Margaret White, the abusive and unstable mother to Sissy Spacek’s Carrie White in the classic horror film CARRIE (1976), and her Oscar-nominated performance in CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD (1986).

Piper Laurie’s additional filmography includes ST. ELSEWHERE (1982-1988), HOTEL (1983-1988), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), RETURN TO OZ (1985), THE TWILIGHT ZONE (1985-1989), DREAM A LITTLE DREAM (1989), TWIN PEAKS ( 1990-1991), THE CROSSING GUARD (1995), ER (1994-2009), TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL (1994-2003), THE FACULTY (1998), WILL & GRACE (1998-2020), COLD CASE (2003-2010), THE DEAD GIRL (2006), and AROUND THE SUN (2021-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Piper Laurie’s family during their time of grief.

