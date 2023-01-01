Doctor Curmudgeon®The Odd Couple







By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, an internist/cardiologist

Sebastian (my brilliant and adorable Husky/Samoyed cousin, (who respectfully calls me ‘aunt,’) came home from school, rushing into the kitchen for his pre-homework snack.

“We should adopt an alligator!”

Checking to see if he was feverish, I prepared his munchie.

“Really, auntie. You could have one for emotional support,” he continued.

“Why do you think I need emotional support? I am surrounded by a loving family and friends.”

The youngster padded over to me, gently placing his furry head in my lap. “Because you worry about your patients…and we read today about a man who has an alligator for emotional support.”

“Not happening,” I shouted after him as he flew upstairs to his room.

Wondering why that idea had popped up in the puppy’s head, I learned that one of his classmates had brought the story of Joe Henney and his alligator Wally to the class as part of their current events discussion. The class assignment was to find “good news that is uplifting.”

According to Rachel Treisman, of WLRN Miami, Wally, an alligator, was not allowed into a Phillies’ game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Wally is an official emotional support animal and Joseph Henney has been his companion.

Henney had been very lonely after some personal tragedies. Several people close to him had passed away at the same time. A friend in Florida, who rescued animals, brought Wally to him. Only twenty inches long at the time, the alligator and Joe quickly bonded.

The two companions often play hide and seek together. They make school visits and are frequently seen walking in Philadelphia’s Love Park. Going everywhere together, Wally even escorts his buddy to doctors’ visits.

Since Wally became a part of the family, Henney’s loneliness and depression are gone.

Very impressed with Henney’s improvement, his doctor helped him register Wally as an ESA, an official support animal.

This unique alligator refuses to bite anything that is alive. However, he does have a fondness for Cheetos.

Wally is now six foot long and always wears his harness and leash when he ambles around outside.

Among his fans is a huge fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. And this particular Phillies fan happens to be quite close to the players. She arranged a meeting between Wally and the players.

Unfortunately, Joe Henny and Wally arrived in Philadelphia after the players had finished warming up and they were denied admittance at the gate.

Wally never goes anywhere unless he is invited. And Wally gets invited to lots of places, having been to restaurants and to malls.

The Phillies plan to invite Wally to come back and meet them on the field. Joe Henney can even accompany him.

Wally has been to some minor league games. Since his name is on his harness, he is frequently hugged and kissed by his fans. He really loves being hugged and kissed and is especially partial to having his chin rubbed.

I am happy for Joe Henney and Wally.

But they are definitely an odd couple!

