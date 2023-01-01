The 10 Best Strategy Books

In computer strategies, every step is thought out in advance by the game’s authors. Sometimes, this is limiting; sometimes, it takes away the excitement, but if all conditions are met, the player will reach the finish line.

In life, a good strategy is not only a plan of action and calculation of consequences but also a broad outlook and a large amount of creativity. It so happens that, fortunately, books remain the best source of information for now. We present the 10 best that were the best to your attention and remain so even in 2023.

One of a Kind by Nolan Dalla

The book is about the history of a legendary gambler who knew how to manage cards deftly and had great intelligence. Notably, the book is an autobiography written based on recordings of conversations between Stewie Ungar (the main personality of the book) and Nolan Dalle (the author). For those getting to know casino strategies, this is a full-fledged guide and an additional source of information. Let us say that the ending is not happy, but how the hero describes his strategies is incredible.

How We Decide by Jonah Lehrer

How does reason combine with intuition, and which helps us make decisions? American psychologist and journalist Jonah Lehrer deconstructs to explain the deep processes of our brains and how we can influence them. As a result, it allows the reader to reveal their potential and strategic thinking and improve logical chains using the example of the past, the present, and future theory.

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

On the one hand, this book is considered the best, even earning the ‘Excellence In Education’ award. On the other hand, this is a mainstream book with advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that the writer shows how to rise to the top by his example. The disadvantage is that the book tells a lot about the history of human development without giving anything valuable to the reader who wants to know some strategies and features. But still, Rich Dad Poor Dad is worth your attention; perhaps it will give more to some than others.

The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F**k

A provocative, unusual, and radical book written by Sarah Knight that helps you accept mistakes and move on. Recommended for those who want to be themselves without falling out of society and finding beauty in what they previously considered a flaw. As a result, you can benefit and (in some cases) benefit from this.

Psychology of Influence by Robert Cialdini

Cialdini is a preeminent expert in the field of persuasion. In the book, he explains why people say “yes” and how to apply the principles of influence in everyday situations ethically. The book has gained popularity among novice coaches, including boxing and basketball. The reason for this is the use of psychology, not brute force, in improving a person, in this case, an athlete.

Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand

One of the most popular books for entrepreneurs. Unlike other books on the list, Atlas Shrugged is a fiction novel. Yes, there are aspects of business and strategy, but all this is interpreted into a philosophical dystopia, where money is as essential as rationality and freedom.

The Integral Vision by Ken Wilber

According to the author, after reading his book, any person can draw up a development plan and begin the practice of integral life, in which all areas are maximally “pumped up” and balanced, unlike George Santos. In the pursuit of developing one aspect – for example, spiritual – a person often misses the rest: wealth, intelligence, and relationships with society. Ken Wilber provides strategies and practices to avoid and balance this.

The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason

Let’s not stray too far from the artistic strategies of books. The Richest Man in Babylon is a mirror of the past and the present. The writer gives very simple advice. They work almost perfectly in any society and era. In turn, the main idea is that without success in money matters, it is impossible to improve your life.

Blue Ocean Strategy

W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne offer a radically new path for development and success. Instead of struggling to survive among others, you should create an ecosystem where you can be free and act based on your own rules and beliefs. It is up to the reader to decide whether to follow it, but the book’s thoughts simultaneously blow your mind and repel you.

The Decision Book: Fifty Models for Strategic Thinking

And, of course, the final best strategy book will be the masterpiece of Mikael Krogerus and Roman Tschäppeler. The book contains 50 of the best decision-making strategies, including MBA techniques. Essentially, this is a collection of exercises for improving your thinking and practicing strategic decisions and logic. Simple, direct, educational, and only 174 pages.