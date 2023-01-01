Suzanne Somers Dies at 76- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress, singer, author, and businesswoman Suzanne Somers, who is best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on THREE’S COMPANY (1976-1984), passed away October 15, just one day before her 77th birthday. Somers died at her home in Palm Springs, California, surrounded by her husband and her immediate family. She had recently been battling a second breast cancer diagnosis, after first being diagnosed back in 2000.

Somers began acting in small roles during the late 1960s and 1970s, including a small part as the “Blonde in the white Thunderbird” in AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973). In 1977 she was cast in the ABC sitcom THREE’S COMPANY, playing ditzy Chrissy Snow. THREE’S COMPANY would go on to become one of the most popular sitcoms in TV history, and it would also make Suzanne Somers a household name as well as solidifying her a pop culture icon. Somers’s other well-known role was as Carol Foster Lambert on the ABC sitcom STEP BY STEP, (1991-1998). Her additional credits include BULLITT (1968), ONE DAY AT A TIME (1975-1984), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), STARSKY AND HUTCH (1975-1979), ANTS (1977), THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN (1974-1978), THE ROPERS (1979-1980), HOLLYWOOD WIVES (1985), SHE’S THE SHERIFF (1987-1989), SEDUCED BY EVIL (1994), THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996), NO LAUGHING MATTER (1998), THE DARKLINGS (1999) and SAY IT ISN’T SO (2001).

Somers was also an accomplished author, having published 25 self-help books, as well as two autobiographies, four diet books and a book of poetry.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Suzanne Somers’s family during their time of grief.

