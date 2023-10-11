LGBTQ+ Indepth… With Dynasty Actor Gordon Thomson







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gordon Thomson

Born in Ottawa, Canada, Gordon Thomson started his career as an actor in Ryan’s Hope which led almost directly to Dynasty where he played Adam Carrington, his most famous role. In 2017 he was outed during an interview while promoting the Dynasty box set. This still enrages him to this very day because the journalist stole his autonomy to make this decision for him. He longs for the day when questions such as in this interview are no longer interesting. It may never come, but he believes its approach, at least, is inevitable. Gordon’s message to those who are in the closet: “Whatever you decide, make it your decision and no one else’s. And perhaps start small – come out to someone with whom you share a high regard and whom you trust. At least you will no longer be alone. And I suspect that loneliness is the ultimate danger”

KB: Where were you born and how was it growing up?

I was born in Ottawa, the capital of Canada. And as a 78-year-old, I don’t recall too many specifics; ours was not a happy family, but then I imagine this is true of many many families. I attended McGill University in Montreal, where I got my first jobs as an actor. I moved to Toronto after graduation – my first language is English, with French a distant second – where I lived with a wonderful woman for sixteen years. She died in 1993. With my role on the daytime soap opera “Ryan’s Hope,” I began my career in America. “Ryan’s Hope” led almost directly to “Dynasty.”

KB: How old were you when you realized you were gay and what made you realize it?

I don’t know how old you are, Karen, or if you are gay, but when I was growing up, there was no discussion of sexuality. I was about 13 or so when I began to grasp that I was attracted to boys. This horrified me – the only words I had heard about gays were viscerally ugly and hateful, and I knew I somehow had to avoid any association with anything so loathed. I believe that my reaction was common to most gay boys of my generation. Things have improved beyond measure since then. I am very happy to observe.

KB: You were outed during an interview. How did this happen and how did your family and friends react?

In 2017, John James, Pamela Bellwood and I were asked to do some PR to help sell the boxed set of all “Dynasty” episodes. The first question out of the interviewer’s mouth was “Gordon, as one gay man to another.” I had to make one of those instant evaluations everyone has to make about something every now and then and decided to just continue the conversation. When we finished this interview, he asked out on a date. I was and remain very angry about what he did. No, not about being outed – About having someone make such a vital decision for me without asking. He stole my autonomy. This is what still enrages me. (And nobody in my family or in my circle of friends batted an eye.)

KB: Were they aware in the entertainment industry that you were gay or only after you were outed?

My peers in the industry – anyone with whom I worked – probably knew, but I was only officially out to my close friends away from any cameras. Please remember, Karen, that the “Dynasty” lifespan was also the span of the rise of the A.I.D.S. crisis. There was very little information on how it was contracted – kissing was thought by many to be dangerous if one of the actors was gay. An example is, of course, that little kiss that Linda Evans shared with Rock Hudson. He was apparently extremely nervous about it, and Linda has said she was shunned by her cast mates after shooting scene with Rock. (She and I had almost no scenes together, and frankly, I cannot imagine anyone shunning Linda – she is everything all her fans would like her to be.) I got along wonderfully with all my leading ladies. There was a problem with only one of them, who was newly pregnant and very aware of the possible dangers of kissing me. I am glad to say we remain good friends to this day.

KB: What do you think of all the religions out there who still see being gay as a sin?

This one of the many reasons I am an atheist.

KB: Did you ever have any anti-gay experiences or incidents?

Because I lead a very quiet life with a few very good friends, I expect that I have been protected from most homophobia. Only once since I was outed has there been any suggestion of homophobia; a director with whom I had worked successfully fairly recently asked for my availability and then never followed up. I suspect that “outed Gordon” was not the actor she wanted in any cast of hers.

KB: Homosexuality is still a crime in many countries around the world. How do you feel about this?

Homophobia is reprehensible in any society, regardless of where it occurs. I think It is the result of a determined ignorance: Everyone apparently needs something to absorb their self-hatred. And whatever this is, it also satisfies their desperation to feel superior in any way to something or someone. Religion also plays an enormous role in promoting homophobia. (Atheism, anyone?) The phrase “The Bible says” is invoked to make so many truly hateful statements, as if this book, the Old Testament in particular, is a historical record and a book of knowledge. As an old song says, “It Ain’t Necessarily So.”

KB: What would you like to say to all the homophobes out there?

The homophobes will probably never change their tune. I think that history bears this out. The fact that there appear to be fewer of them is probably generational; no one lives forever, and as old homophobes pass away, the horizon inevitably looks sunnier. And as we all know, times have changed and continue to do so. I long for the day when questions such as yours, Karen, are no longer interesting. It may never come, but I believe its approach, at least, is inevitable. (And sex will always sell!)

KB: What would you like to say in support to all those people out there who are afraid of coming out? And in support of the LGBTQ community?

I am reluctant to say anything to my fellow gays, especially those of you who are so much younger than I. You already know more and are freer than I. And to those of you who are not out, I am very familiar with the fear of exposure. It takes enormous courage to come out, and I’m not sure if I would have had such courage if I had been left to my own devices. But whatever you decide, make it your decision and no one else’s. And perhaps start small – come out to someone with whom you share a high regard and whom you trust. At least you will no longer be alone. And I suspect that loneliness is the ultimate danger.

I wish you all well –

Gordon.

