President Joe Biden Joins Truth Social







By Nikki Slusher

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has officially launched an account on Truth Social, a social media network founded by former President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign’s first post on the platform was a lighthearted one, saying that it joined “mostly because we thought it would be very funny.”

Biden’s social media team posted, “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” The account, aptly named @BidenHQ, used the Dark Brandon meme as the profile picture. Also shared on the account are videos of Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Rep. Matt Gaetz all criticizing Trump for various issues.

However, the Biden campaign’s move to join Truth Social is also seen as a strategic one. Truth Social has become a popular platform among Republicans and conservatives, and the Biden campaign hopes to use the platform to reach out to these voters. The campaign has said that it will use Truth Social to “combat misinformation about Biden that spreads on the platform” and to “meet voters where they are.”

It remains to be seen how successful the Biden campaign will be on Truth Social. The platform is still relatively new, and it has been criticized for its lack of content moderation. However, the Biden campaign’s decision to join Truth Social is a sign that it is serious about reaching out to all voters, regardless of their political affiliation.

In addition to the Biden campaign’s announcement, several other high-profile Democrats have also joined Truth Social in recent weeks, including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Al Gore. This suggests that there is a growing interest among Democrats in using the platform to reach out to Republican and conservative voters.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Whoever is in charge of the Biden campaign’s social media deserves a raise and an award for this masterpiece.

