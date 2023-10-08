“Rocky” Actor Burt Young Dies at 83 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Burt Young, who played Paulie, the brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in ROCKY (1976), passed away October 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given. He was 83.

Sylvester Stallone posted a tribute to Young on his Instagram, writing: “To my DEAR Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man’s and artist, I and the World will miss you very much…RIP.”

Prior to his acting career, Young served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1959. While in the Marine Corps he boxed regularly, winning 32 of 34 boxing bouts.

Young is one of only four actors who have appeared in all the first six ROCKY films. His performance in the first ROCKY film earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His additional TV and film credits include CHINATOWN (1974), SERPICO (1976-1977), BARETTA (1975-1978), ROCKY II (1979), ROCKY III (1982), AMITYVILE II: THE POSSESSION (1982), ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984), MIAMI VICE (1984-1989), THE EQUALIZER (1985-1989), ROCKY IV (1985), BACK TO SCHOOL (1986), ROCKY V (1990), THE LAST DON (1997), SHE’S SO LOVELY (1997), MICKEY BLUE EYES (1999), THE SOPRANOS (1999-2007), ROCKY BALBOA (2006) and THE AMITYVILLE MURDERS (2018).

Young was also an accomplished painter and author, whose works included two screenplays, a historical novel, and several stage plays.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Burt Young’s family during their time of grief.

