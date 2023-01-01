The So-Called “Peace Protestors” Are Anti-Semites and Traitors







By Henry S. Villard

As a long time follower of Mr. Berkwitt’s Ringside Report and the excellent pieces which are part of that blog and are put forth by different writers, I now find it necessary to quote from one of those good folks because the shamefulness and the absolute and utter criminality of the so-called “peace protestors” is so vile, nauseating, disgusting and morally criminal that it makes my blood boil.

In the various columns, and while I can’t remember which writer it was, one of the people used a term which I had never seen before and thought was most interesting.

He was writing about Jewish people who stab other Jewish people in the back (as if the Jews didn’t have enough of that with the “regular” bigots and anti-semites who about “out there”) and he referred to them as NEOsonderkommandos. (I am using his exact spelling because not only do I remember it exactly but I remember learning some other interesting facts, which I will repeat here, primarily because they are germane to this submission and discussion)

He explained that there was and is no such thing as a “neo-nazi” and I was further impressed with his comment that he would never capitalize that word, “nazi.” What he wrote, and this has stayed with me for these several years, was that there is no such thing as a “neo-nazi” because a nazi is a nazi is a nazi, ala that swine of a former president and his blind with bigotry, prejudice, anti-semitism, stupidity and hatred followers. They are all nazis. Period. (And please, don’t give me the “well, not all of them” nonsense. Yes, all and every single one of them because, if they weren’t nazis they wouldn’t have been and still are following the creep whose bedside reading was—and as the late, great Jack Paar (Johnny Carson’s predecessor on “The Tonight Show”) would have said, “I kid you not,” the bible for Hitler’s night time reading—and, yes, it was, literally, on the night stand next to his bed as verified by either his current or his previous to her wife—was “Mein Kampf,” Hitler’s book, written by several of his slobbering (just like the Trumpites), boot-licking followers, which laid out his plans for taking over Germany.)

The sonderkommandos and the vopos were Jews who were given the choice of staying alive or dying by the nazis. In Poland, for example, the vopos were the Jewish “police” who did the bidding of the SS in maintaining “order” in the ghettos. But that “order,” of course, allowed them to beat and mistreat their fellow Jews in any way or manner they cared to, and in exchange for their willingness to do that they were allowed to live, at least until the nazis wiped out the ghetto, then it didn’t matter who they were—they were going to die along with the rest of the untermenschen, which is the German word for “sub-human,” which, as you may know, was what every non-aryan was considered to be, and only Aryans, under the sickness of the nazi (and the Proud Boys and the rest of and every single one of those lowlife, degenerate, KKK and nazi-loving groups) were fit to live.

So, you ask, who were the sonderkommandos, and, again, I certainly, after reading what the fellow wrote, took the time to look up the word, and it has, essentially, the same meaning as “vopo” except for location.

The sonderkommandos were the young Jewish men, who, upon getting off the trains upon arrival at the camps, such as Buchenwald or Bergen-Belsen or Treblinka or any of the others, would be pulled aside and asked by the SS guards if they wanted to live, and, of course, the answer was “yes.” It was then that they were told that they would be allowed to live and would be given a uniform with a Jewish star on it and the ”SS” lightning stripes on the sleeves but in order to stay alive they had to agree to “the terms:” they would separate the arriving prisoners, take their jewelry, shave them and send them to “the showers,” and some of the boys said “no.” They, of course, would go into the horrors of the camps.

However, given that choice, some, who wanted to stay alive, said “yes,” and thank goodness they did, because a number of them lived to write about what they went through, so “the choice” was not really “a choice,” was it?

Today, that entire lot of brain-intercoursed little morons, trying to defend the indefensible, are acting in a manner that is both shameful and totally unforgivable.

Now that (I hope and trust) you understand the thrust of this piece, I will “get to the point,” which is not just that any Jew who gleefully, willingly and with malice aforethought who stabs another Jew in the back is a NEOsonderkommando but so is every single one of those stinking, lowlife, degenerate little anal orifices who are out there protesting Israel’s actions in protecting itself from and against the scumbags, punks, lowlifes and shotheads (and don’t forget to dot the “I”) of Hamas and Hezbollah, whose sworn aim and goal is not only and not just to destroy and wipe out Israel but to kill every single Jew on this planet.

And those little no-good Jew sons of unwed mothers are linking arms with the pro-Palestinian SCUM? Yes, they are, and not only are they—every last one of them who is complicit in that treason—a NEOsonderkommando but each of them, male or female, old or young, is a traitor, a traitor to both the United States and Israel and as a traitor there should be only one penalty: death. Death by hanging, by firing squad or by any other means which will remove those stains on humanity from this planet.

