“Night Court” Star Richard Moll Dies at 80 – Entertainment News

Actor Richard Moll, known for his role as Bailiff Bull Shannon on the TV series NIGHT COURT (1984-1992), peacefully passed away October 26, 2023, at his home in Big Bear Lake, California. The cause of death was not given. He was 80.

Moll starred on NIGHT COURT throughout the series nine-season run. He was not involved for the series reboot in 2022. His additional filmography includes WELCOME BACK, KOTTER (1975- 1979), HAPPY DAYS (1974-1984), THE BAD NEWS BEARS (1979-1980), LAVERNE & SHIRLEY (1976-1983), MORK & MINDY (1978-1982), T.J. HOOKER (1982-1986), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), THE A-TEAM (1983-1987), MY TWO DADS (1987-1990), THE FLINTSTONES (1994), BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992-1995), DR.QUINN, MEDICINE WOMAN (1993-1998), BAYWATCH (1989-2001), JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996), CASPER MEETS WENDY (1998), BUT I’M A CHEERLEADER (1999), EVOLUTION (2001), COLD CASE (2003-2010), SCOOBY-DOO AND THE CURSE OF THE LAKE MONSTER (2010).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Richard Moll’s family during their time of grief.

