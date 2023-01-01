The Story Of… Anne Frank House in Amsterdam







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos credits: Cris Toala Olivares, Anne Frank House

The Anne Frank House was established on 3 May 1957 in cooperation with Otto Frank, Anne Frank’s father. The website tells the heartbreaking story the best:

A museum in the house where Anne Frank went into hiding in 1942 from the Nazis during the occupation of The Netherlands. Two years later she and the other people were discovered and arrested by police officers on 4 August 1944. They were put on transport to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp. The train journey took three days, during which Anne and over a thousand others were packed closely together in cattle wagons. There was little food and water and only a barrel for a toilet. In early November 1944, Anne was put on transport again. She was deported to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp with Margot, her sister. Their parents stayed behind in Auschwitz. Anne and Margot contracted typhus. In February 1945 they both died owing to its effects, Margot first, Anne shortly afterwards. Anne’s father Otto was the only one from the Secret Annex to survive the war. He was liberated from Auschwitz by the Russians and during his long journey back to The Netherlands he learned that his wife Edith had died. Once in The Netherlands, he heard that Anne and Margot were no longer alive either. Anne’s writing made a deep impression on Otto. He read that Anne had wanted to become a writer or a journalist and that she had intended to publish her stories about life in the Secret Annex.

Friends convinced Otto to publish the diary and in June 1947, 3,000 copies of Het Achterhuis (The Secret Annex) were printed. The book was later translated into around 70 languages and adapted for stage and screen. People all over the world were introduced to Anne’s story and in 1960 the hiding place became a museum: the Anne Frank House. Until his death in 1980, Otto remained closely involved with the Anne Frank House and the museum: he hoped that readers of the diary would become aware of the dangers of discrimination, racism, and hatred of Jews.

If you are in Amsterdam, go visit Anne Frank House and learn about the effects of war, racism, discrimination and you will make a connection between past-present-future.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Anne Frank House was founded?

The Anne Frank house consists of 2 parts, the front house and the backhouse. The front house, business area, was built in 1635. The back house was newly built in 1800.

The Anne Frank House organization started on 3rd of May 1957. The building (Prinsengracht 263) was in a bad condition and was renovated. The building is open to the public since 3rd of May 1960. The mission of the Anne Frank House organization:

The Anne Frank House is an independent organization that manages the place where Anne Frank went into hiding during the Second World War and where she wrote her diary. The Foundation brings her life story to the world, to reflect on the dangers of anti-Semitism, racism and discrimination, and the importance of freedom, equal rights and democracy.

If you want more information about the building Prinsengracht 263 Amsterdam and the Anne Frank House organization look at our website.

KB: For people who don’t know her: Who was Anne Frank?

Anne Frank was a girl with a lot of energy, had many friends, liked to flirt with the boys and she had a great interest in famous people of these days.

If you want more information about Anne Frank and the other hiders read the book: “Anne Frank in the secret annexe: Who was Who?”

KB: Why is her diary so important and powerful?

A young girl in hiding and writing a diary… The young girl didn’t survive de Second World War, but The House (hiding place) and the original diary form a magical combination. Anne became a symbol for a young person in a war situation. Although we do realize there are a lot of stories and books about the Second World War who are also important.

KB: What is the secret annex? It was behind a bookcase?

The secret annex was a hiding place (a house in the backyard – the backhouse), for 8 people during the Second World War. Correct, the hiding place was behind the bookcase.

KB: Anne’s diary has been made into movies and series. Which one do you recommend watching?

There are a lot of movies, series and plays about the Anne Frank House/Anne’s diary. For example, the BBC made a good series. Or have a look at the internet or Netflix… There is currently a series on Disney+ about Miep Gies, A Small Light. This series gives you a good inside about the period of time Anne was living in.

KB: Which movies and series has the Anne Frank House appeared in?

There are a lot of movies in which the Anne Frank House appeared or were filmed in Amsterdam, for example “The diary of Anne Frank” made in 1959.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to Anne Frank House.

When you visit the Anne Frank House you start at the warehouse, you go upstairs to the office part of the building and then you walk to the bookcase. If you want to visit the hiding place –> virtual, go to our website -> Anne Frank -> Discover the story:

Who was Anne Frank? Watch the video and read the story.

Visit The Secret Annex -> Step inside and see…

Anne Frank Knowledge Base. Detailed information about Anne’s history.

KB: Why should people visit the Anne Frank House?

To learn about the effects of war, racism, discrimination and so on. And they make a connection between past-present-future.

KB: All over the world there are still people who deny the holocaust ever happened. What would you like to say to those people?

First of all, listen to them, ask them questions, let them tell their story. Ask them where they got the information that the Holocaust doesn’t exist. Let them explain why there are so many stories, books, and places that remind us of the Holocaust, such as concentration camps. Ask if they are interested in looking at other information about the Holocaust. But above all, don’t judge them.

Check out Anne Frank House’s website: HERE

Find it on Facebook: HERE

Find it on Instagram: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt