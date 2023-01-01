LGBTQ+ Indepth With… Megan Schoonbrood







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Megan Schoonbrood

Megan is 35 and Michael Schoonbrood’s alter ego. She is a Dutch drag performer who participated on the first season of Drag Race Holland where she ranked in 8th place. She has been an advocate for the gay community for years. She loves leopard print and folk music. Her message to all the haters out there: “Spread Love and Not Hate”

KB: Where were you born and how was it growing up?

I was born in Maastricht, where I lived until I was 3 years old. Then I moved to Hoorn where I lived a wonderful life and could do everything I wanted. I was a sailor at a high level. But I was already discovering myself in Amsterdam.

KB: Who is Michael Schoonbrood?

Michael Schoonbrood is a boy who loves to travel, reads a lot of books about the Second World War and is always looking for true love.

KB: Who is Megan Schoonbrood?

Megan is a folksy girl, who is very much alive. She loves to seduce people and boys and is always up for a party. I love leopard print and nice folk music. But I’m also serious, I’ve been an advocate for the gay community for years. This girl has been working for 21 years, making her the youngest professional in the Netherlands.

KB: How did your family and friends react when you showed your alter ego Megan?

My father gave me my first dress. They thought I should look good as Megan. So, they’re very, very expressive. Without my friends, Megan would never have been so big, they support me through thick and thin.

KB: What can you do and say as Michael that you cannot as Megan?

I can be myself without anyone knowing who I am. Michael can go through life normally. Megan doesn’t, she always has to be ready and speak her mind.

KB: You participated on the first season of Drag Race Holland. How was it to be on that show?

Yes, I finished 8th, not very high and didn’t understand why I was eliminated. But what an experience that was! I thought it was so much fun to be in it with friends, even though it was a real competition. But because of drag race, we suddenly also attracted worldwide attention and that was strange. We became icons abroad, not just in The Netherlands.

KB: What do you think of all the religions out there who still see being LGBTQ as a sin?

I don’t really have an opinion on that. I understand that if you believe in something, this kind of thing is part of it. It’s just a shame they don’t see that we don’t hurt a fly. And above all, we leave them alone, just as we want to be left alone.

KB: Did you ever have a hate experiences or accidents?

Yes definitely, I was chased once when we were in drag in Amsterdam, my colleague was hit on the head with a vodka bottle.

KB: LGBTQ is still a crime in many countries around the world. How do you feel about this?

It’s a shame that this still has to be the case in 2023. But little by little, countries are being added where it is allowed, so I have hope that it will be allowed everywhere one day.

KB: What would you like to say to all the haters out there?

Spread love and not hate!

