Melissa Manchester Releases Second Single  “Confide in Me” In Celebration Of 50-year Career and Upcoming 25th Recorded Album, RE:VIEW

RE:VIEW, due out early next year, will feature legendary guest artists and revisit several of Manchester’s charted hits. The GRAMMY winner is thrilled “to take my place on Green Hill, a Primary Wave-owned label’s shining roster alongside some of the world’s (and my) most beloved artists, including my musical godmother Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Olivia Newton-John, Duke Ellington, Elvis Presley and Earth, Wind & Fire.” Manchester recently embarked on a new adventure, debuting as Mrs. Brice in the North American tour of Funny Girl (although she will be taking a temporary break to recover from a knee injury). Manchester – whose previous musical theater experience includes national tours of two Andrew Lloyd Webber shows, Song & Dance and Music Of The Night – will perform such beloved selections as “If A Girl Isn’t Pretty” and “Who Taught Her Everything She Knows?” in Funny Girl, adding to the stunning collection of classics to which she’s lent her luminous voice over five decades, including “Midnight Blue,” “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” and “Come In From The Rain.” About Melissa Manchester: In 1980, Melissa Manchester became the first recording artist in the history of the Academy Awards to have two nominated movie themes in a single year – “Through the Eyes of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise – and to perform them both on the Oscar telecast. Manchester created the role of Maddy, the title character’s mother, on the NBC hit TV series Blossom. She was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Don’t Cry Out Loud” in 1980 and she won the GRAMMY Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.” Manchester celebrated her tenure as Artist In Residence at Citrus College with the release of her 21st album, The Fellas, a tribute to the iconic male singers who set the platinum standard for pop music. In 2021, Manchester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation’s Hall of Fame and she had the pleasure of saluting her longtime colleague, Bette Midler, on The Kennedy Center Honors awards telecast. Manchester’s 25th album, RE:VIEW, due out in 2024 in celebration of her fifty-year career, features fresh takes on several of her nineteen Billboard-charted classic hits.