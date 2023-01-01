RingSide Report

World News, Social Issues, Politics, Entertainment and Sports

Melissa Manchester Releases Second Single  “Confide in Me” In Celebration Of 50-year Career and Upcoming 25th Recorded Album, RE:VIEW

Melissa Manchester Releases Second Single

“Confide in Me” In Celebration Of 50-year Career and Upcoming 25th Recorded Album, RE:VIEW
 Musical icon Melissa Manchester celebrates her forthcoming 25th album RE:VIEW with the announcement of the LP’s second new single, “Confide in Me,” out today. RE:VIEW is Manchester’s debut project with Green Hill Productions and honors her 50-year career by revisiting several of her charted hits with some grand guest artists.
Stream/Download “Confide in Me”
“Confide in Me, ” co-written by Melissa and Stanley Schwartz, was featured on Diana Ross’ 1977 Grammy-nominated album Baby, It’s Me.  Manchester stated, “I think the idea for the song came organically as Stan was playing the melody and I started hearing the lyrics.  It was conceived as a ‘torch song,’ slow and sultry.  As luck would have it, that’s how the great Diana Ross recorded it.  My new version is a re-imagining of the song, leaning into a Latin flair.”  Schwartz contributes saxophone to the song and Melissa gives a new bossa nova twist to the melody that many might also remember from Raquel Welch’s performance on The Muppet Show. Manchester reminisced, “It was wild to see her flirting through the song – with Animal, as I recall.”
Save/Add RE:VIEW Here
RE:VIEW, due out early next year, will feature legendary guest artists and revisit several of Manchester’s charted hits. The GRAMMY winner is thrilled “to take my place on Green Hill, a Primary Wave-owned label’s shining roster alongside some of the world’s (and my) most beloved artists, including my musical godmother Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Olivia Newton-John, Duke Ellington, Elvis Presley and Earth, Wind & Fire.”

Manchester recently embarked on a new adventure, debuting as Mrs. Brice in the North American tour of Funny Girl (although she will be taking a temporary break to recover from a knee injury).

Manchester – whose previous musical theater experience includes national tours of two Andrew Lloyd Webber shows, Song & Dance and Music Of The Night – will perform such beloved selections as “If A Girl Isn’t Pretty” and “Who Taught Her Everything She Knows?” in Funny Girl, adding to the stunning collection of classics to which she’s lent her luminous voice over five decades, including “Midnight Blue,” “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” and “Come In From The Rain.”

About Melissa Manchester:

In 1980, Melissa Manchester became the first recording artist in the history of the Academy Awards to have two nominated movie themes in a single year – “Through the Eyes of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise – and to perform them both on the Oscar telecast. Manchester created the role of Maddy, the title character’s mother, on the NBC hit TV series Blossom. She was nominated for a GRAMMY for “Don’t Cry Out Loud” in 1980 and she won the GRAMMY Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.”

Manchester celebrated her tenure as Artist In Residence at Citrus College with the release of her 21st album, The Fellas, a tribute to the iconic male singers who set the platinum standard for pop music. In 2021, Manchester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation’s Hall of Fame and she had the pleasure of saluting her longtime colleague, Bette Midler, on The Kennedy Center Honors awards telecast.

Manchester’s 25th album, RE:VIEW, due out in 2024 in celebration of her fifty-year career, features fresh takes on several of her nineteen Billboard-charted classic hits.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt