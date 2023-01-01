The Story Of… Casa Botin in Madrid







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen with Mr. Antonio González

Photos courtesy of Casa Botin

Casa Botin is the world’s oldest still operating restaurant, according to the Guiness Book of Records. Founded in 1715 by Jan Botin, it has been in the González Martín family since 1927. The flame in the oven has been burning for a long time, even during the Civil Spanish War (1936-1939). Rumor has it that artist Francis Goya worked here as a waiter before going to the art academy. Casa Botin’s signature dishes are Roast Suckling Pig and Roast Lamb. Ernest Hemingway mentioned the restaurant in his books “The Sun Also Rises” and “Death in the Afternoon”.

If you are in Madrid and you want to enjoy life, go visit Casa Botin!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Casa Botin was founded and by who?

Botín was founded in 1725 by a French cook called Jan Botín. My family, González Martín, is running Botín since 1927. Only two families in the restaurant’s history.

KB: Casa Botin is the oldest still operating restaurant in the world?

According to the Guinness book of records, Botín is the oldest restaurant, still operating, in the world. There are three conditions: keep the same name since foundation, at the same physical place and doing the same activity.

KB: Artist Francisco de Goya worked as a waiter at Casa Botin before going to the art academy?

According to my research, Goya lived in this quarter before going to the Art Academy. It’s almost sure that he worked in Botín round about 1780, but unfortunately, we don’t have historical documents to prove it. This is why we don’t have any references on our menu.

KB: Your cellar is older than the restaurant?

Yes, our cellar is older than Botín. There was an Inn, at least in 1587, probably older and Botín , the first owner, preserved this cellar as part of the new restaurant.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers the flame in the oven that has been burning for a long time and never goes out?

The flame has been burning all the time, even during the Civil Spanish War (1936-1939): my grandfather, Emilio, stayed at Botín , operating the restaurant. During the pandemic, we came every day, just to keep the fire burning in the oven.

KB: What are your signature dishes that every guest should try?

Our signature dish is Roast Suckling Pig and in second place the Roast Lamb. We cook both in the original oven, burning oak tree wood.

KB: Which movies or series has Casa Botin appeared in?

Due the high influx of clients and no closing day, it is impossible to reserve rooms for shooting films or series, but we were mentioned by many writers, starting with Ernest Hemingway, in his books “The Sun Also Rises” and “Death in the Afternoon “, John Doss Passos, Truman

Capote, Scott Fitzgerald, Graham Greene etc.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to Casa Botin

First, you have to visit the cellar, it’s from the 16th century. Then on the entrance floor, the original oven from 1725. Finally on the first floor, the dining room where Hemingway places the last scene of his novel “The Sun Also Rises”.

KB: Why should people visit Casa Botin?

Botín is a little corner of Madrid’s history; the decoration and ambiance are preserving the history of the building. It is the place where many, many people have been enjoying life and collecting “moments “of their lives since the 18th century.

Check out Casa Botin’s website: HERE

Find Casa Botin on Facebook: HERE

Find Casa Botin on Instagram: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt