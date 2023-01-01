





By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

An opinion piece from the only Donald worth listening to…

Full Stop – In British English grammar a full stop is a lengthy pause, in the US, you call it a period. In the UK that tends to suggest feminine products. Here it means a period of time where I look at something in boxing in a little more depth. I am typing from my perspective of a fan who watches the sport closely. It’s an opinion. It is my opinion. Don’t like it? There are other opinions out there but if you don’t like it then good, debate and democracy are a good thing. If you do like it, feel free to spread the word.

When a boxing icon announces a return…

About a year ago a funny thing happened. The premium sports channel in the UK, lost their head of boxing. It wasn’t anything careless like they had hidden him a cupboard somewhere and forgotten where that was, but it was odd.

Sky had found themselves without Matchroom, Eddie Hearn and a massive stable of fighters. They had replaced that lot with an up and coming guy in Ben Shalom who, as he was under 30 years old, seemed to need an experienced hand at his side to guide him through things. Then the head of Sky Boxing, Adam Smith disappeared.

Nobody really knew where he went, aside from a few insiders. There was no formal announcement, just one day he was off.

Speculation was, very minimal. There are a few articles online from people about how Smith had allegedly been sacked and even suggestions over a gambling problem. The prevailing view from a few was that he had been “removed” due to a dispute with someone, Shalom was the most likely, they thought. But they did not know.

But what was remarkably refreshing in a social media world filled with people desperate for relevancy, those who knew kept their counsel.

Adam Smith has been a colossus in British boxing. He worked with Frank Warren, brought in Eddie Hearn, gave him a platform, challenged him constantly and had he been around over the last year at Sky we might have seen better programs from them. As it stands, they are struggling to provide competitive cards against TNT Sports, DAZN and even the terrestrial Channel 5.

But for decades, including when boxing was in the doldrums, Smith was one voice you could hear constantly promoting boxing. Whilst working away in the background he was diligently bringing the sport back to the point where it had relevancy.

The amount of people who refused to comment or engage in speculation was testimony to the respect with which he is held. The speculation came from ill informed sources – if there were ever sources – and it may have been hurtful, but it was generally just scoffed at, reduced and ignored.

Adam Smith took to social media recently to say that he was cancer free and looking forward to picking up his career, though it shall be a different format to the one he had been doing. It looks like he is leaving Sky and will establish himself going forward in a different way. Given the current strength in the sport there are many things he could be doing and one of them must surely be more than just commentating.

If he is leaving Sky, I do think it is a shame because Shalom could do with that support and advice. Sky is an international player and has built careers – AJ is the most obvious – over many, many years. It needs someone now to take it by the horns and shake it. The fighters they need to make their channel more relevant as the biggest broadcaster is not that strong. Both Matchroom and Queensberry have better lists upon which to draw when considering not just headliners at world title level but also fighters down the card. Matchroom and DAZN have warned their lower level fighters that they need to step up and make their demands in the ring rather than in negotiations whilst Queensberry with Zhilei Zhang, Joseph Parker, Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury are the clear kingmakers of the heavyweight division. All they need is the rest of the belts.

I really loved Adam Smith when he had Eddie Hearn alongside him, because he was able to provide some relentless sense in amongst the hyperbole. He also was not afraid if taking on his fellow presenters – often former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson.

People talk about characters in sport, and they often just mean fighters but for me that includes everyone and Smith is a character much missed, so for him to come back, in any capacity is good news I, for one shall be celebrating.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt